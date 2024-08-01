Nigerian singer Spyro has used his platform to call on men of God to speak about the ongoing End Bad Governance protest

On his Instagram page, the ‘Who’s Your Guy’ crooner noted that it wasn’t a time for just prayers but for action

Spyro’s post went viral on social media and drew a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro, has taken to social media to urge men of God to speak about the End Bad Governance protest.

On August 1, 2024, the Who’s Your Guy crooner took to his official Instagram page to share a post in which he used the Bible to support his point about religious leaders speaking for the people.

Source: Instagram

According to Spyro, this was not the time for prayers because they needed action. The singer said that in the days of the bible, God used men of God as tools to challenge bad government.

He wrote:

“I wish Men of God can speak up for the people now as it was in the days of old …This is not a time to PRAY,it is a time to ACT,even the Bible says “FAITH without WORKS is dead” In the Bible days,men of God were strong tools that God used to challenge the government and liberate the people. MOSES, your people need you now.”

Spyro also called for things about entertainment to be suspended for now because he thinks it’s quite insensitive. The singer said the country was bleeding, and it has been affecting everyone.

In his caption he wrote:

“PRAYER IS ESSENTIAL but won’t do what man should do … Jesus after praying and speaking “LAZARUS COME FORTH” immediately said to the people “ROLL AWAY THE STONES” 😊 NO SITTING ON THE FENCE HERE ,MATTERS HAVE GONE PAST THAT.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Spyro calls on men of God

Spyro’s call for action from men of God amid the End Bad Governance protest drew the attention of netizens and some of them shared their thoughts in his comment section. Read what they had to say below:

Hello_ifedayo:

“You have spoken well. Your have spoken right. There is no one alive that is made without the influence of the people where influential or the common. The value line is connected. Everyone needs to be concerned, Everyone need to speak, Everyone should heed their voice to this protest.”

Ayansijianuowapo:

“No mind them but if na one gospel artist dance one dance now, Everywhere go full 😂.”

d_greatman101:

“Can we TAG Dem.. but some them na stomach infrastructure.”

Happinessraphael:

“I dey tell you.... Elijah no get time for all this nonsense! Nah to turn aso rock to burnt offering first!”

patrickrichy:

“You own a place in my heart Spiro 🙌🙌🙌.”

Udokwutessy:

“We can’t afford a common 3 square meals 😢.”

Queen_banjosimisola.a:

“We SPEAK PEACE IN NIGERIA🕊️.”

Anne.ointed:

“*This is a time to pray much more 😊 We can never pray enough. We can pray and act. One doesn’t have to substitute the other. Also, Pastors can choose to speak up and a lot of them do so. However, they do not OWE us that responsibility. A Pastor’s duty is to shepherd the flock, the government is not their flock. So let’s also allow them freedom of choice to speak or refrain.”

Mcfunsure:

“@spyro__official As much as you could have a valid point, saying “this is not a time to pray” is such a statement of ignorance. If you’re truly as ‘spiritual’ as you project, then you would know “men ought to pray and not to faint” and “…pray without ceasing”. There can NEVER come a time when “prayer won’t be needed”.”

