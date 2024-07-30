Nigerian actress Olayode Juliana has aired her feelings of displeasure about the Olympics opening ceremony in France

During the opening ceremony, what appeared to be a recreation of Christ’s Last Supper was done with men in drag

The Jenifa’s Diary star called the move a very wrong and disrespectful one, and netizens shared their thoughts

Nollywood actress Olayode Juliana is one Nigerian celebrity who has broken her silence about the Olympics opening ceremony.

The Olympic opening ceremony took place in France on Friday, July 26, 2024, and featured a series of displays, including one that seemed to mimic the Last Supper of Christ.

Actress Olayode Juliana causes stir over reaction to Olympics opening ceremony. Photos: @olayodejuliana

Source: Instagram

Photos and videos from the ‘Last Supper’ depiction made the rounds online. They included men dressed up as women sitting on a long table with someone in the middle wearing headgear that looked like a beam of light from a halo. Another part showed an unclad bearded man painted in blue wearing a flower wreath on his head and lying on the table.

See the videos below:

Olayode Juliana blows hot

Days after the Olympics opening ceremony caused an online stir, Olayode Juliana took to her Instagram page to bare her mind on the matter.

The Jenifa’s Diary star was greatly displeased and called the act an unacceptable one and a disrespect to people’s faith. According to her, Christians have kept quiet for too long, and it is the reason they are where they are.

Speaking further, the Toyo Baby actress said that people from other faiths would have spoken up immediately and without hesitation, no matter how little the thing was that they found to be disrespectful to their religion.

She wrote:

“The world is constantly attacking/ disrespecting Christianity, in music, movies, on the news, on some TV shows and now sports. It is very disgusting and disrespectful! Whoever approved this for the Olympics opening ceremony should be checked.”

Further in her lengthy caption, Olayode noted that a child was also one of the drag queens who participated in the opening ceremony. She kicked against children being brought into such displays. She noted that we were in the last days.

In her words:

“Another thing that breaks my heart is that there’s a child among the drag queens. Whose child was that?LEAVE THE CHILDREN ALONE!!! Don’t drag them into your perversiion!!! What is going on with the world? What is this darkness? This is insane!

I’m not surprised that this is happening, we live in the last days, prophecy must be fulfilled. May we not see the wrath of God, may God have mercy on them, and have mercy on the world.”

See her full post below:

Reactions as actress condemns Olympics opening ceremony

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians who reacted to what Olayode Juliana had to say about the Olympics’ opening ceremony that seemed to replicate Last Supper of Christ with drag queens. Read what they had to say below:

qute_tosyn:

“Thank you so much for speaking Juliana🙏i know,i saw how angry you were watching the video and you have been talking,seeing so many things which you share with me and others but this your post is just timely🙏i feel somehow especially reading your last two paragraphs,homosexuality is a big lie from the pit of hell😭😭😭😭please cry to God he will deliver you i promise you and Your identity is found in God alone!!!!!!!”

jiggy_mom:

“I love this lady even more now. Thanking you for using your platform wisely 👏.”

Trustroy:

“Who told you that that image was how Jesus and his disciples actually sat? do you even know the origin of Olympics and why do you think a strong pagan institution would gaf about your feelings? Even Jesus said don’t give importance to Images in worship so dear your annoyance is misplaced. Drink water, hit the gym and let off some steam.”

Rejoicemodupeoluwa:

“Thank you Juliana for speaking against this. Gross!”

Oge_chukwu.arch:

“Lol... Read History... The Olympics is steeply rooted in paganism and idolatry.”

Faridaabiba:

“Everything there was so wrong.”

Thequeen_mofola:

“That was just a painting tho... And you shouldn't have given it any attention... They are not mocking Jesus Christ. Na French man paint the picture na French vagabonds still defixle the picture... Leave them, na hurricane dey come visit dem.”

Ego_ela:

“The world has changed don’t forget that the devil is in place starting from the Sodom and Gomorrah time we are now so expect more.”

Mariethereseeboh:

“This is absolutely wrong in every sense. It is unacceptable.”

Nobleallure_:

“I have no words! God have mercy on us!”

tssghana_:

“This act really broke my heart. God, I plead for your mercy but i also pray for your justice as well. Just lift your finger for a minute!”

Springtym29:

“This opening ceremony shows their true source and intent.. It's Satan worship, desecration of the Holy things and a mockery of our Faith. They have only made a mockery of themselves for God cannot be mocked!!!”

