The global acceptance of Afrobeats continues to leave many amazed, as a video of Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to Asake's song Active breaks the internet

In the viral clip, the former Manchester United superstar was seen playing Padel with the world champion, Arturo Coello

Ronaldo, in the caption of the post, sent a congratulatory message to Arturo Coello for winning the Padel Premier in Rotterdam

A video of Portuguese international football star Cristiano Ronaldo vibing to one of Asake's latest songs, Active, has gone viral.

This isn't the first time that Ronaldo has shown interest in a Nigerian song. Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ronaldo and his kids posted a video of themselves dancing to Rema's global hit song, "Calm Down."

In the new clip making the rounds, Ronaldo left many shocked, especially Nigerians and other Africans, after he used Asake's song featuring Travis Scott for one of his in-court videos.

Ronaldo sends congratulatory message to Arturo Coello

In the viral clip's caption, Ronaldo congratulates Premier Padel World Champion Arturo Coello.

He poked fun at the Coello, noting that his recent emergence as Premier Padel Champion happened because some of his skills rubbed off on him.

The song used by Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the tracks off Asake's latest album, Lungu Boy.

Watch the viral clip below:

Ronaldo vibes to Asake's song, clip stirs comments

See some of the reactions that trailed Ronaldo's video from Nigerians:

@carterefe:

"Naija ti take over. Lungu boy is global."

@goatnaaldo75:

"The best padel player in the world…"

@i__am__akmoney:

"All the way from 🇳🇬 @asakemusic."

@kastropee_:

"I fear when i hear the song 😂😂😂 I think say my phone dn spoil."

@seunpizzle_:

"NG ti wa Activated. Ororo gan sef ti wa activated."

@tdollarofficial:

"Goooooaaaattttt."

@ogb_recent_:

"Omologo thanks for using my artist song ❤️ Drop aza for colos sorry i mean make we drop aza?"

@clydee_x:

"Okayyyyyy 🇳🇬 🔥Mr Money izz goneee."

@mhloniswa_mabuza:

"At this stage cristiano looks set to venture into tennis and be the goat there."

Ronaldo sets new Youtube record

According to data provided by The Sportzine, the former Real Madrid forward has set a new record by becoming the fastest to reach one million subscribers on YouTube.

Ronaldo achieved this milestone in record time, surpassing the previous record held by K-pop star Jennie Kim by an impressive seven hours.

