Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has spoken up about the trending End Bad Governance protest in Nigeria

On social media, the movie star shared a video from the protest that appeared to show teargas being deployed at protesters

Iyabo Ojo’s take on the matter drew the attention of Nigerians and they shared their thoughts in her comment section

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is the latest Nigerian celebrity to break her silence amid the ongoing End Bad Governance protest in Nigeria.

On August 1, 2024, some Nigerians in different parts of the country took to the streets to protest against hunger, bad governance, and other ills in the country.

After the protest kicked off, videos started to circulate online, and Iyabo Ojo reposted a clip from Galaxy TV on her official Instagram page.

The clip appeared to show teargas being deployed on protest grounds while someone who spoke behind the camera claimed that shots were also being fired despite the protesters being unarmed.

Iyabo Ojo took to the caption of the post to share her thoughts about the situation. She wrote:

“Why are they throwing teargas 🤷‍♀️ @nigeriapoliceforce? #peacefulprotest is their right ✅️”

Netizens react to protest video

Tonto Dikeh defends Tinubu

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh was one of the latest celebrities to speak about the trending End Bad Governance protest on social media.

On the designated day for the inception of the protest, August 1, 2024, the movie star and APC politician took to her official Instagram page to share a photo showing statistics of things that had improved in the country since Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged as the president.

Speaking further, the Nollywood actress added that once Nigerians do not like a person, they will always deny glaring truths.

