Nigerian athletics star Favour Ofili was not registered for the 100m event at the Paris Olympics

Ofili announced the devastating news to Nigerians on her social media platforms last night

Barcelona basketballer Chimezie Metu and other angry netizens have reacted to the news

The news that Favour Ofili will not participate in the 100-metre event at the Paris 2024 Olympics because she was not registered is generating a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

On the eve of the event, it was discovered that the Nigeria Olympics Committee and Athletics Federation of Nigeria failed to submit her name despite qualifying.

Favour Ofili won the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Ofili announced this on her social media, painfully disclosing that she had worked hard for four years for the opportunity, which she was denied cheaply.

Four years ago, her Olympic dreams for Tokyo 2020 ended after the relevant bodies failed to release funds for the qualified athletes, making it two successive tournaments.

Metu reacts to Ofili’s omission

Basketball star Chimezie Metu was one of the Nigerian athletes who have broken the silence over the dream killing incident by the different sports committees.

Metu, who signed for Barcelona basket earlier from Detroit Pistons, quoted Ofili's post with a cryptic message, “If I talk”. His post appears to reference D’Tigers not qualifying for the Games.

Fans in the comments section were willing him to spill and call out the incompetence of the bodies responsible for the poor handling of Nigerian athletes.

@kcemenike replied:

“Evil thrives when good men keep quiet.”

@GimbaFaith replied:

“You guys do everything to make us proud, but the people in charge in this country...SMH. I know your team deserves to be at the Olympics too.”

@LordBeejayy replied:

“You should talk! It'll be 2028 soon, and it'll likely be a repeat of all these again.”

@cybereagles replied:

“Please, talk! They make it seem like it is a one-off because those of you who have experienced such malfeasance have chosen to keep quiet.”

