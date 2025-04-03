Nigerian actress Angela Okorie made it to the frontline of blogs after she decided to go swimming with her friends

The Nollywood goddess was spotted wearing a stunning red swimsuit with a designer sunglass to romanticise the moment

However, fans and netizens noticed an unusualness in her appearance as they pointed out the things she did, igniting reactions online

Nigerian actress Angel Okorie has become the subject of online conversation after a video from her recent outing went viral.

The movie star, who had previously been involved in an online feud with her colleague Zubby Michael, was seen enjoying a day out with friends at a swimming lounge.

Angela turned heads in a red swimsuit that highlighted her curves, paired with designer sunglasses that completed her stylish look.

However, many noticed that, unlike the actress, one of her friends chose to cover her backside with a black robe while dancing to Naira Marley’s latest hit.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Angela took a hot swipe at her colleagues who hate to take responsibility, claiming they owe no one anything.

The screen beauty emphasised that while people keep thinking they "owe nobody" anything, this mindset leads to negative outcomes like irresponsibility, broken relationships, and a society that lacks care or responsibility for one another.

Angela warned her colleagues and people on the internet not to let anyone deceive them, as they owe others respect, empathy, sympathy, consideration, good character, and responsibility.

She rounded up by highlighting the importance of interdependence and mutual respect.

In her words on her Instagram story:

“I owe nobody this, I owe nobody that. That’s how we got to this level of irresponsibility, broken relationships, and a reckless society. Don’t let anybody lie to you. You owe people respect; you owe people empathy, compassion, regard, good character, and accountability”.

Netizens react to Angela Okorie in swimsuit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

everythinglind.56:

"She isn't proud of it because d thing bend like lulu bread for our street here."

28figurez said:

"Yawsh way fear no let her show that one na Yawsh abeg eeee."

prettyblond_girl said:

"The only extra thing my body need now nah money, i won't even carry this extra load for love."

justkweeen_v wrote:

"My mum said if I don’t have anything nice to say I shouldn’t say it at all ."

lemonadeswithlemons said:

"she knows why she's covering it."

amyy_bekee said:

"Angela is such a pretty babe sha, wish she'd lay off the surgery. Didn't even need it to begin with.'

amansaparts said:

"When customers complain say ur yansh nor reach, u go need bow to pressure and do the yansh."

preshlenas wrote:

"Person go fine finish use her hand spoil her body."

_ikonowu said:

"Y does she look like this now something wrong with her. She use to look ok before she looks dreadful now is it age or something."

Angela Okorie drags Burna Boy

Legit.ng earlier reported that after singer Burna Boy allegedly failed on his promise to give Sophia Egbueje a Lamborghini in exchange for an affair, actress Angela Okorie shared her take on the issue.

Legit.ng also reported that a leaked audio tape of Sophia and her cousin accused the singer of ignoring the influencer after that had a bedroom “meet and greet”.

Angela expressed her disapproval at Burna’s alleged actions and accused him of exploiting the socialite, among other things.

