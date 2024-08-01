Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has once again expressed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on social media

The movie star noted that the president was going to fix the country and this came amid calls for a protest

Yul’s post went viral online and triggered a series of reactions from netizens with many of them bashing the actor

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is back in the news after using his social media page to show support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The movie star has been known to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) politician after he won the election despite supporting his opponent, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, for months leading to election day.

Fans react as Yul Edochie praises Tinubu.

Since Tinubu emerged as president, Yul has continued to show him love online and this time was not any different. The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a photo of him wearing an outfit with Tinubu’s face printed on it, then in his caption, he told Nigerians that the president will fix the county.

Yul expressed his eagerness to keep supporting Tinubu’s government with his words. He wrote:

“100% belief in Jagaban. @officialasiwajubat No leave no transfer. Jagaban will fix it for sure.”

Yul’s show of support for Tinubu came amid the clamour from Nigerians for an End to Bad Governance protest and it drew reactions from netizens.

Nigerians react to Yul’s post

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens after Yul Edochie supported Tinubu amid talks of a protest. Read what they had to say below:

Skywalka_01:

“Oga go to your father and get small wisdom.”

Hairs_by_francesca:

“Them don swear for this one since.”

parteker_:

“This one no get sense before na 😂😂😂.”

office_pin:

“Pete edochie. At this point I am sorry for your loss.”

Princess_onyinyechi:

“Make Tinubu give am SSA to Toilet affairs make we rest.”

Yayadagadgetman:

“This one don dey find appointment.”

Iam_jasper_jay:

“Who be this one you never go fix your marriage.”

E_bonpet:

“If shamelessness and confusion was a person 😂.”

Kingsliveth:

“Things really really fall apart. 😂.”

officialbilly_nation':

“If them born you well come out where protesters are gathered with this your mumu white cloth.”

Pauloot_:

“When e don set, no avoid your movie location oh! Your mind go Dey soon 👏.”

Ogzillioon:

“Person Papa jus mumu like portable 💔.”

Yul Edochie offers to help man

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had stated that he was ready to help a man who was begging for assistance online in an old video.

The actor shared the picture of the man, who was obviously suffering from malnutrition, and said that he should reach out to him.

His post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans aired their views about his promise to the man.

