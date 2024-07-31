Nollywood actor Lege Miamii has traveled out of Nigeria only a day before the planned protest

Recall that Nigerians planned to hold a protest on August 1, 2024, to fight against bad governance and hunger

On July 31, Lege shared a video on social media showing that he had flown out of the country and fans reacted to the clip

Nigerian actor Kehinde Adams aka Lege Miamii has traveled out of Nigeria before the End Bad Governance protest.

The movie star who had expressed his displeasure about the protest on social media, took to his Instagram page on July 31, 2024, to share a video of himself at the airport.

In the short clip, the Singles Hook-Up star was seen with a backpack and luggage as he used the airport escalator. He accompanied the video with a caption about having a safe flight.

Peeps react as Lege leaves Nigeria

As expected, Lege Miamii’s video showing that he had left Nigeria a day to the End Governance protest drew a series of interesting comments from netizens. While many of them were amused, others called out the actor. Read some of their comments below:

kaymaster__:

“Why you com japa…. Sabi You get mouth Abi 😹😏.”

Ola_show_uae:

“You see life? People wey Dey support bad government are traveling abroad while the poor are there suffering 😢.”

official_richiie_wealth:

“Your children and grandchildren will suffer for it….because of Waytin you won chop today you dey use am spoil your children future mumu man.”

Ruggeddman07:

“You see say heavy protest dey come,you japa abi? Na we you go still come meet! Go come.”

"Legi don runaway ni?"

“Legi don runaway ni?”

starryola:

“U done run cause u know say hand go touch.”

Ranking_x100:

“You for stay house for protest na make we branch ur house 😂.”

fashionista_ruth:

“Ore omo president wa don japa😂.”

Abiflexy01:

“Lege dey run, so you dey fear too😂😂😂😂, no worry nobody go beat you, we know say you sabi talk empty talk.”

raphaeltemitope40:

“Thunder fire you ,after all your backup for president,you still later leave Nigeria cos you dey fear … mumu man 😂.”

