Teen comedian has allegedly replied Denilson Igwe for exposing Mark Angel and making several allegations against him

The skit maker had granted an interview where he made several allegations against Mark Angel and also made some claims

In a voice note circulating online, the young skit maker slammed Denilson Igwe and said people should not reply him

Mark Angel comedy's teen skit maker, Emmanuella, has allegedly replied Denilson Igwe for exposing and making several allegations against his former partner.

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe was on the Honest Bunch podcast, where he claimed that Mark Angel was lying about Emmanuella. He claimed that the young skit maker didn't buy a house for her parents.

Emmanuella allegedly repiles Denilson Igwe over claims about her and Mark Angel. Photo credit @officialdenilsonigwe/@emmanuellamarkangel

In a voice vote making the rounds online, Emmanuella allegedly abused Igwe. She said that he cannot pronounce subscribe and alleged that he was bleaching.

The teenage skit maker also allegedly called Igwe a mad man, who loves to walk around the street.

Emmanuella instructs fans

In the recording, the young comedian claimed Igwe was seeking for fame and that he should be left to look for it.

According to the young comedian, no one should allegedly reply Igwe, she claimed that if people reply him, it would look as if all he said about her and Mark Angel were true.

Recall that Igwe also claimed that Mark Angel was using his content and he didn't pay him a dime from the royalties he was collecting.

Below is the voice note:

