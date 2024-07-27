Nigerian skit maker Denilson Igwe was recently on Nedu's podcast The Honest, where he levelled some grievous allegations against famous content creator Mark Angel

In the trending clip, Denilson Igwe alleged that he was the real founder of the Mark Angel House of Comedy, but it was stolen from him

He also stated how content creator Mark Angel started making money from his efforts and every other person who was part of the MA house but paid them stipends

Young Nigerian skit maker Denilson Igwe recently sparked a major online conversation with some jarring allegations he levelled against the famous content creator Mark Angel.

Igwe made the claims while on Nedu Wazobia's podcast, The Honest Bunch. On the show, Denilson Igwe accused Mark Angel of stealing and reaping the benefits of his work without duly rewarding him.

Nigerian skit maker Denilson Igwe recently accused his former boss, Mark Angel of stealing his work and money. Photo credit: @markangelcomedy/@officialdenilsonigwe

Source: Instagram

He shared how he helped start the Mark Angel House of Comedy in 2014. Igwe noted that when they started, they didn't make much money from it until 2016, when he discovered that Mark had monetized the Mark Angel Facebook page and YouTube channel.

"We were making over $160k" - Denilson Igwe

Denilson Igwe noted that when the business made as much as $160k, all Mark gave him was N50k.

The young orphan, who claimed not to have parents, shared how Mark used to pay Emmanuella N20k monthly while MA House earned as much as $160k monthly.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Ali Baba said Mark Angel was the richest comedian in Nigeria. He also revealed that the content creator makes more than $300k monthly.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Igwe's comments about Mark Angel

See some of the comments that trailed Denilson Igwe's post:

@pabloLIGHT01:

"The industry is deeper than what we see on the surface."

@blochief:

"I wanted to ask him since he left what he has achieved by doing his own comedy, but..."

@DjPapiLondon:

"I love his honesty about the stolen camera because if he has said; he borrowed it, the victim will call him out on this small internet. So I believe this guy."

@portharcourt_cleaning_services:

"You started mark angel comedy. With mark name. And you no use your name. Oga."

@rhondamd72:

"Human being? Everyone seem innocent until they get exposed."

@cruise_manchi:

"Week wey dey sweet na from weekend we dey know."

@vbea.utystore24:

"Lol why you never create another Facebook account and be creating content sir if the talent dey der."

@duchess.of.abuja:

"If you experience Mark in person you will duff your hat for him! Mark is a very very kind man, humble to the core!"

@horlarmizzuniverse:

"This is so touching."

