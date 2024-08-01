DeniIson Igwe has not stopped crying for justice and claiming that his partner cheated him of his hard work when they were working together

According to him, people should stop coming for him for crying out for justice, he said if he didn't cry, they will still abuse him

He compared his situation to that of what is happening in the country and said that many people are worse than the government

Denilson Igwe is hell-bent in seeking justice after he alleged that he was cheated by his former partner, Mark Angel.

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe had granted an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast where he exposed Mark Angel.

Denilson Igwe cries for justice. Photo credit@officialdenilsonigwe/@markangelcomedy

Source: Instagram

In a new post on social media, the embattled skit maker noted that all he wanted was justice. He blasted his haters for trying to silence him.

According to him, it was easy to tell him to keep quiet but if anything happens to him, the same people asking him to keep quiet will abuse him for not speaking out.

Denilson Igwe compares haters to government

In the post, the content creator said that people have been complaining about bad government, but they are worse than the people ruling.

Igwe told his haters that he was not a clout chaser, but was serious about getting justice for all Mark Angel had done to him. He tagged a few people, including Verydarkman.

Recall that Denilson Igwe also involved Emmanuella in his grievance about the way he was treated by Mark Angel.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the post media by Igwe. Here are some of the comments below:

@thereganh366:

"The fact that mark angel didn’t come out to clear the air to thus claims means a lot though."

@afrikanqwin:

"For those of you saying he should forget, start all over, focus on building himself, etc. Do you know how many millions or billions he lost?"

@same_boi_042:

"My bro."

@innotechofficial:

"Bro the deed has been done, I advice you work on your self and make your own contents. Best of luck."

@dharmeelharay:

"People saying he should start afresh or build on himself no sabi anything cos una think say na easy thing to dey create content, it's obvious he's been trying to rebuild himself but it's not matching up."

@justbullchibro:

"Don’t mind anyone bro, speak your truth as much as you know is your truth."

@udenweze123:

"Go to court for justice, social media will never give you justice but if you have evidence go to court. "

@stanley_6_to_6:

"Why are you always talk about money for house rent when they interview you, can’t you think of big things and stop asking for beer money."

@bankz_of_lagos01:

"If them say you dey chase-C then let them go and chase their own to have a big name."

Denilson Igwe exposes Mark Angel's wealth

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe had continued exposing his former partner Mark Angel in his interview on the Honest Bunch podcast.

In a new video released by the organisers, Igwe shared how wealthy Mark Angel was and the things he has.

He claimed that the boys working under the skit maker don't have enough to eat, not to talk of owning properties.

Source: Legit.ng