Denilsion Igwe has shared more details about his former boss, Mark Angel Comedy and how he runs his company

The aggrieved skit maker said that Mark was maltreating Emmanuella and the teenager doesn't have a mind of her own

He said Emmanuella didn't buy a house for her parents as many were made to believe a few years ago

Embattled skit maker, Denilison Igwe, has accused his former partner of lying about his protégé Emmanuella.

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe had claimed that Mark Angel was owing him his life as he invested so much into Mark Angel Comedy before leaving.

Denilson Igwe makes more revelation about Mark Angel. Photo credit @officialdenilsonigwe/@markangelcomdey/@emmanuellamarkangel

Source: Instagram

In a new video released by organisers of Honest Bunch podcast where Igwe granted an interview, the skit maker said that Mark Angel lied that Emmanuella bought her parents a house.

He explained that the teenager didn't know the price of blocks used in building houses.

Igwe makes more revelations

In the recording, Igwe explained that Emmanuella doesn't have access to her social media accounts. According to him, the phone in the teenage girl's possession was not linked to any of her accounts on social media.

The skit maker opined that the teenage girl does not have a mind of her own, as she was being controlled by Mark Angel.

Igwe expresses his fear

Not done, Igwe also mentioned that there are a lot of guys in Mark Angel's house.

He explained that he was afraid because Emmanuella and Success, who still live with Mark Angel, are both grown.

Recall that a video surfaced a few years ago where Emmanuella was presenting her parents a house.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to what Denilson said

Reactions have trailed what Denlison said about Mark Angel. Here are some of the comments below:

@debigbird:

"Expect mark to come up with lawsuits instead of telling his own story."

@jux_jenni7:

"When they started it was this light skin guy and Emmanuella that was the face of their brand he also deserves whatever mark is getting."

@louis_okey:

"Bring Mark Angel online. Make him talk him own side of the story."

@chrisgivers:

"This really need to be thoroughly investigated and if all these guy said are true then a legal action is needed immediately. That's extortion."

@thisissomto9:

"Emmanuella was the only funny person . Mark angel is very boring and rude. Worked with him before. Very bad."

@sasha_itota:

"If this is true, then greed is an understatement to describe that guy, and Emmanuelle really give that guy lots of fame oh, I have never found any of his jokes funny."

@shantelbaby_:

"If this is true what Mark did is very bad.'

@olamidayo001:

"All I know is that, dis guy canjot just sitdown and think of all dis in his head to come out to say all tgis."

@ddashnblushmakeovers:

"Believe all you see on social media at your own risk even the devil wears Prada."

@realestmimi_willy:

"One thing I believe in all this is that, even if everything he’s saying isn’t true, there’s def an aiota of truth in it may God protect him, he took alot of courage!."

Source: Legit.ng