Nigerian actor Yul Edochie was faced with massive backlash as he made his way online after ignoring his daughter Danielle on her birthday

Legit.ng reported that Danielle Edochie added another year on April 10 and was celebrated by her mum, including her father’s colleagues

Hours after the significant celebration, Yul made an announcement on his Instagram page that got many people pouncing on him

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has faced criticism for missing his first child and only daughter, Danielle's birthday.

On Thursday, April 10, Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie and other celebrities celebrated the actor’s first child’s birthday.

Yul Edochie ignores daughter's birthday. Credit: @d3forareson

Yul Edochie seemed not to have been online throughout the entire celebration. A close look at his page showed that the frequent social media user made no single post on his daughter’s day.

The following day, after the buzz around Danielle’s day had reduced, the filmmaker posted a scene from his upcoming movie project.

As was to be expected, his fans and followers stormed his page with questions on why he didn't celebrate his daughter's birthday.

See his post below:

How May celebrated her daughter

May, like a proud mum, shared breathtaking photos of the birthday celebrant while gushing over how her daughter was set to give runway makers a run for their money with her confidence, grace and sophistication.

The mum of four also expressed joy at how Danielle, whom she described as her 'mini-me', has grown into a strong, beautiful, and kind young woman.

Yul Edochie's first child glows in her birthday outfit. Credit: @d3forareason

She, however, added that irrespective of Danielle's age, she would always be her "little girl, her one and only girl child, and her first fruit."

Netizens react to Yul Edochie’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions that trailed Yul Edochie's announcement below:

beauty_paradise_350 said:

"Why did you not celebrate your first daughter birthday yesterday asking respectively."

absoluteblessing7 wrote:

"For crying out loud, you all should stop asking this man why he didn't post his daughter's birthday. As far as i know, he is irrelevant. Danielle didn't tell anyone to ask him. Her mum, the most important, beautiful soul, has done everything for her. The world celebrated her yesterday. Her father's wish is not important at all, I swear. You all are giving this man too much relevance, abeg."

comfort_stans wrote:

"See the mighty yulEdochie we know before 😢😢 has reduced to a clown, very vibrant man before 😢 kiaaaa!!!"

amakaikeng said:

"Did Judy confiscate your phone yesterday? I was hoping you’d redeem yourself yesterday by celebrating your daughter regardless, but that strange woman has really done a number on you. May God help you regain some sanity before it’s too late."

mdoomatage reacted:

"Papa wey de keep malice with pikin. Learn from your own father Yul, he never ignored your birthday in spite of your shenanigans. You are such a baby."

May Edochie pens tribute to Junior Pope

Legit.ng previously reported that May Edochie joined colleagues in the entertainment industry to pen a heartfelt tribute to Junior Pope on his first anniversary.

May, who posted pictures of the late actor's family, shared what she missed about him.

She also prayed to God to give Junior Pope's wife strength and inspiration to fully resume her business.

