Denilson Igwe, Mark Angel's comedy's former partner, has continued ranting about how he was treated by the content creator

In a new video he made, he accused Mark Angel of using his contents and denying him royalty from it

The skit maker also claimed that his former partner was owing him his life because they started the company together

Denilson Igwe, the former partner of Mark Angel comedy, is not done opening a can of worms about things that transpired between him and his former boss.

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe had accused Mark Angel of cheating his protégé Emmanuella by paying her peanut despite making millions.

Denilson Igwe makes more allegations against Mark Angel. Photo credit @officialdenilsonigwe/@markangelcomedy

In the video, Igwe alleged that Mark Angel was owing him his life. He claimed that the content creator was still using his contents and has never paid him royalty from it.

Igwe further alleged that they started the company together, and he invested all his life in it before leaving, when the firm was at its peak.

Denilson makes more allegations

Making his grievances known, Igwe said the content creator, who owns an estate, has never posted anything about him whether on his birthday or anything about his new company just to support him.

The skit maker also complained that he has been struggling to keep up with being visible on social media.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Denilson's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator. Here are some of the comments below:

@slander_bien001:

"They should be more this story cuz Omoh. I hope it’s not spirit of entitlement."

@debbytwist:

"This guy is a big liar, so proud and rude , I know him personally. I can’t wait for Mark to speak up."

@kinglezee:

"lol Mumu grace pass grace now u done dey entitled."

@nocy_23:

"Lolz Denilson they hungry."

@onlinehustle:

"Entitlement is baaad!"

@mr.peecee:

"Na who give up fvck up, you had the audience while working with him, you should not have walked away and fold hands without making use of the audience you gained."

@sheisbrownsugar12_:

"Get a lawyer bro."

@eazymoneysnipa:

"Too much talk talk na lie lie ."

@sylvanus_uzo:

"Don’t blame ppl on ur failures go hustle mugu."

@skillz2tr:

"You lots don’t sign contracts?"

