Denilson has shared some proof to show that he was not lying after he made some allegations against Mark Angel

The skit maker had alleged that Mark Angel was extorting Emmanuella and himself despite making dollars

In the post, he said that he was not chasing clout but had enough evidence about his allegations against Mark Angel

Skit maker, Denilson Igwe, has said that he was not chasing clout after making allegations against his partner Mark Angel.

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe had called out Mark Angel and accused him of paying Emmanuella N20k despite making money in dollars.

Denilson Igwe shares proof of allegation against Mark Angel. Photo credit@offficaldenilson/@emmanuellamarkangel

Source: Instagram

In a new post, he presented an evidence to show that he was not lying against his former partner. He shared the agreement contract between Mark Angel Comedy and the teenage star.

In the contract, it was clearly written that Emmanuella would be paid N20,000 monthly in a contract signed in 2016.

Igwe boasts of not chasing clout

In the post, Denilson Igwe bragged of having so many proofs and that he was not chasing clouts.

He noted that some people felt they were rich and influential and have forgotten the little beginnings they all suffered and struggled for.

Recall that Igwe also claimed that Mark Angel lied that Emmanuella bought her parents a new house.

See the post here :

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens reacted to the proof provided by Igwe about the allegations he made against Mark Angel. Here are some of the comments below:

@isabella_posh:

"That one is between she Abi her papa and mark. Since 2016 you know whether they don upgrade amount? Anything fit sub when you left guy. Make all of una get out.. Abeg who cook amala for ikorodu?"

@celebrities_concerts:

"Yes he take care of her and buy her clothes and food and give her good accommodations."

@__harbiodun_:

"Imagine if Emmanuella get portable character."

@e__bawa:

"Her salary was 20k, but she was entitled to 30% of royalties, that’s more than enough."

@ean_2_nicee:

"There is 2 sides to every story, don't conclude until you hear from Mark."

@jaysu007:

"Caterefe and mark angel have one thing in common."

@cris_black24:

"This guy evidence choke."

@chi_buzorrrr:

"But 20k was fair money then in 2016."

@dominionways:

"It’s unfair. The greed is too much."

Denilson Igwe makes allegations

Legit.ng had that Igwe, Mark Angel's comedy's former partner, continued ranting about how he was treated by the content creator.

In a new video he made, he accused Mark Angel of using his contents and denying him royalties from it.

The skit maker also claimed that his former partner was owing him his life because they started the company together.

Source: Legit.ng