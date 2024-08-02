Denilson Igwe has staged a lone protest against his former partner Mark Angel and shared some pictures on social media

In the post, he was holding a pink placard with the inscription “say no to intellectual property” as he looked dejected

The post sparked reactions among fans who took to the comments section to tag Mark Angel and also to slam him

Aggrieved skit maker, Denilson Igwe, has taken his issue with his former partner, Mark Angel, to another level, as seen in a post on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Igwe had been calling out Mark Angel and making several allegations against him.

In a new development, the content creator staged a lone protest against Mark Angel. He carried a pink placard and wrote, “Say no to intellectual property”.

In the caption of his post, the embattled funny man said that some people were worse than Hitler. Fans were divided in the comments section as some blasted him while a few advised him to move on.

Some others had to tag Mark Angel to the post.

Recall that Igwe involved Emmanuella in the fracas with Mark Angel. He alleged that she too was ripped off by the skit maker.

Below is the post:

Reactions trail Denilson Igwe's protest post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the protest staged by Igwe. Here are some of the comments below:

@officalhmpboss:

"They called you for meeting, ask you what you want ! U say house rent ! Ehh now ure protesting alone."

@mr_holyshot:

"Please, this is my first time writing to someone on social media, forget what ever that happend between you and Mark angle, focus on building your own brand people are loving you already, so don't spoil it, I'm begging you."

@behtashalabi:

"You have made your voice heard. Stop dragging him least you become the aggressor."

@19.lolipop:

"My dear I followed you after your interview so I can start watching your comedy's not all these. Am getting tired. If you know want to the post comedy again tell me now make I unfollow you."

@verified_ned:

"Better rest bro and build yourself."

@kelvinskiparrow:

"You are now doing too much at this point. Move on jor."

@nwokoezekingsley:

"Wrong move man, wrong move. Your adviser no dey try. Stop at this point."

@healingcomedy:

"Baba ripped you off completely."

@capital_plug_ng:

"What do you really want."

@johnny_kruise:

"Dem steal your glory, this no be physical fight, omo people take life too simple and life treat them as they take it."

