Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has taken to social media to share her pains with fans after losing her sister

The movie star explained how she discovered her younger sister had died and how it broke her

Jombo’s colleagues, Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic and others sympathised with the actress on social media

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo recently broke down on social media after losing her younger sister to the cold hands of death.

On July 29, 2024, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of her sibling and accompanied it with a caption announcing her demise.

Fans react as Uche Jombo mourns. Photos: @uchejombo

Source: Instagram

According to Jombo, she was on vacation and it ended on Saturday, July 27, and it also turned out to be the worst day of her life.

The actress explained that her sister’s death wrecked her, and she never envisaged mourning someone so close to her in 2024. She wrote:

“My vacation ended on Saturday which turned out to be the worst day of my life. I lost my younger sister and have been a wreck, grieving someone this close wasn’t in my 2024 cards but we can not ask God questions.”

See Uche Jombo’s post below:

Celebs sympathise with Uche Jombo

After Uche Jombo shared the sad news of her sister’s death, many of the actress’ fans and celebrity colleagues took to her comment section to sympathise with her. Read some of their messages below:

Nabila.fash:

“So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you and your family 🙏🏽.”

Judyaustin1:

“So sorry dear.”

Chidimokeme:

“So sorry Nne. May her soul find solace in the Lord 🙏🕊️🖤.”

ememinwang:

“So sorry Mami ♥️. May God comfort you and your family ♥️🙏🏼.”

Ritadominic:

“Oh noo.. so sorry UJ. May God give you and the family strength at this time.. 🙏🏽🤍.”

Dakoreea:

“Oh no 😢 so sorry for your loss my dear sister. God truly knows best, may the Holy Spirit comfort you and the entire family ❤️.”

mariachikebenjamin:

“I’m so sorry sis!! May God strengthen you to get through this 🕊️🕊️❤️❤️.”

Poshesteb:

“Omg .so sorry for your loss ..May God give you the strength to pull through this.”

tinujune6:

“Oh whao so sorry o may God comfort you and every loved one she left behind . May God give you strength to get thru this.”

Uduakisong1:

“So sorry to hear Uch. May God comfort you and your family.”

Nollywood hotties unite at Rita Dominic's birthday bash

In other entertainment news, it was an intoxicating sight as lovely videos from Rita Dominic's 48th birthday dinner made their way on social media.

Legit.ng reported that the award-winning Nigerian actress turned 48 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Videos from her birthday bash saw her husband, Fidelis Anosike, and her close friends and colleagues, who were delighted to dine and drink with her.

Source: Legit.ng