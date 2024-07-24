Nigerian music star DJ Cuppy has updated netizens about the burial of her grandmother, Mrs Cecelia Atta

The billionaire’s daughter shared a series of photos from her grandma’s burial and accompanied them with an emotional message

Netizens reacted to DJ Cuppy’s photos from her grandma’s burial as they sympathised with her family

Nigerian celebrity disk jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, recently buried her grandmother, Mrs Cecelia Atta, in style.

The daughter of billionaire business mogul Femi Otedola took to her official Instagram page to share a series of photos from the solemn occasion after losing her mum's mother.

In the snaps, Cuppy was spotted with her dad, mum, sisters and other close relatives as they gathered to celebrate grandma’s legacy. The bereaved family members wore simple white lace outfits and burgundy-coloured headgears.

DJ Cuppy mourned the loss of her 90-year-old grandma in the caption of her photos. However, she also added that she finds it beautiful that her culture celebrates the life of the deceased.

She wrote:

“Rest in Peace Grandma! 🕊️👵🏾❤️ I love that in our culture, we celebrate and honour the beautiful life of our beloved ones. While it’s a deep loss, I find comfort in knowing she’s in heaven, looking down on us with love. She lived an amazing life, and I’m so grateful for the way she shaped my mum, who then shaped me. Grandma Atta, your legacy lives on in us!”

See her post below:

Fans react to Cuppy’s post

DJ Cuppy’s photos from her grandmother’s burial touched many netizens and they took to her comment section to sympathise with her. Read what some of them had to say below:

official_yung.v:

“Aah Granny is gone??? Omg!! May her Gentle soul rest in perfect peace🙌🙌❤️...how I wish she could hv waited a little to see Cuppy's beautiful kids❤️🔥 Adiu oo granny,we love you ❤️.”

aminat_favour:

“You all will exceed Grandma in long life. 🙏 Rip grandma.”

Iam_yeshua_precious_:

“Rest In Peace Grandma✨.”

ellacentricc:

“My condolences.”

aderemii__:

“Rest in peace grandma.”

Princesschinazaofficial:

“Rest in perfect peace granny.”

Its_kennywizzy:

“Favorite dj aunty Florence stand strong.”

Iamtobyjay:

“May her soul rest on 🕊️.”

Thetruths_hub:

“Your mama is called Nana and grandma is called Atta does that mean your mum’s lineage is from Ghana cuz they are both Ghanaian names.”

chiagoromuzoma:

“Condolences Cuppy dear.... Rest well mama.”

Jolieorich_global:

“Rest in Peace Grandma 🕊️, my condolences go to the families.”

officialpinky_01:

“I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of ur amazing grandma,I can only imagine the incredible memories you shared with her , I'm sure she was your biggest fan and loved seeing you shrine ,if I could send u lot of hug from here ,I would have given u thousands of hugs 🥺, sending you love ,strength and condolences.”

