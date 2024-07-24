A Nigerian lady who showed the food she served her sister-in-law when she visited gained attention online

A Nigerian woman gained online attention after sharing the meals she prepared for her sister-in-law.

In the video, she is seen sitting throughout while her brother’s wife brings her various dishes.

Lady serves sister-in-law. Photo credit: @rayo_514

Source: TikTok

The clips also show her in different outfits, smiling broadly to express her gratitude. The video was posted by @rayo_514.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mykresa🇨🇦 said:

“Who else notice the girl loves green alot.”

Herfather’sdaughter:

“Nah sister/brother inlaw wey get sense nd respect we go treat nice.”

Sulaimon Adeosun:

“Sister in law wey respect her brother’s wife and know her place… and a very supportive one at that…. If any of my siblings come around and not ready to assist my wife. I will specifically tell her not.”

Tifey:

“Why she Dey always press phone?”

𝐁aby 𝐙ino:

“My brother wife is the best fr.”

EdeSiri:

“The third video she say our wife.”

Tglowsignatures:

“Na sis inlaw wey do normal we go feed.”

EwaOlami:

“Werey sope our wife loju ounje.”

Sheshoncho:

“Na that chicken pepper soup enter my eye pass.”

Omowunmi:

“Omo if I be the sister I no dey commot for that house sha.”

ChocoLate:

“Why she dey do as if she no see the food coming.”

Mide45_09:

“Abeg location make I come visit you.”

Teniola:

“Be Like I Go Con Use 1 Week For Your House oo.”

Abisola🇨🇦🇳🇬:

“Come and marry my brother abeg he’s single and rich.”

Rebby Stitches:

“Shey nha me hear our wife.”

Ademide:

“Wanna treat future inlaw more and more wanna treat them like my blood.”

Source: Legit.ng