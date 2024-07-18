Global site navigation

May Edochie Links Up With Ini Edo, Nollywood Big Fishes at a Party, Alexx Ekubo Repeatedly Hugs Her
Nollywood

May Edochie Links Up With Ini Edo, Nollywood Big Fishes at a Party, Alexx Ekubo Repeatedly Hugs Her

by  Olumide Alake 2 min read
  • May Edochie has shared a fun video of her linking up with some of the big fishes in Nollywood at an event
  • Yul's first wife was spotted with Uche Jombo, and Ini Edo, among others, while Alexx Ekubo was spotted hugging her repeatedly
  • May's presence at such a gathering of top movie stars has further given her an edge ahead of her husband and his second wife, Judy Austin, according to fans

Fans of fast-rising actress and influencer May Edochie are in a celebration mood over a recent video of her partying with top Nollywood stars at an event.

Yul Edochie's estranged wife, who attended the event in style alongside Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, and Alexx Ekubo, among others, was in her groove.

May Edochie at a Nollywood party.
Alexx Ekubo hugs May Edochie at a party. Credit: @mayyuledochie @alexxekubo
Source: Instagram

The actress disclosed that the video was from a party for Uche Jombo's Onye Egwu, a new sports movie set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 19.

In one clip, Ekubo, who was happy to meet May, was seen repeatedly hugging her at the event.

Sharing the video, May wrote in a caption:

"It was all about @uchejombo ‘s ONYEEGWU two nights ago #onyeegwuthemovie . Amazing movie, beautiful people, y’all should go see the movie. I had a lot to take home with me."

Watch the video May shared below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that May Edochie recently debuted in Nollywood in Omoni Oboli's soon-to-be-released cinema movie.

Fans gush over May Edochie's video

Legit.ng captured some reactions, including a comment from Yul's brother, Linc Edochie. Read them below:

lincedochie:

"Who the Lord has blessed, no one can curse. She stands out everywhere. Looking elegant as always, May."

blessn07"

"@mayyuledochie lol @ coming for more Anything for you, my love. You already have a full of drip loading. Love you to bits."

thearrellgurl:

"Make Yul no set ring light for Alex oo jealousy go wan wound isimili."

enekole22:

"It’s the way Nancy was hyping you for me."

expectation119:

"God abeg ooo na that Alex ekubo constant hug sweet my belle chaiii am just happy."

May Edochie's new look leaves fans gushing

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Edochie warmed hearts after she shared pictures of her looking like a Gen Z model.

May slayed joggers and matched them with sneakers like a young lady.

"I thought it was her daughter on the first slide, not until I check well," a fan said.

