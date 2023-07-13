Much-loved actress Rita Dominic hosted a private party for her close friends and family to celebrate her 48th birthday

A video from the celebrity-studded birthday party showing Chioma Akpotha, Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede, Mo Abudu, and Ini Edo in a merry setting spurred emotions

However, Ini Edo took to social media to gush over the priceless moment she had at that celebration while reminiscing on how long the Nollywood sisterhood has been

It was an intoxicating sight as lovely videos from Rita Dominic's 48th birthday dinner made their way on social media.

Legit.ng broke the news that the award-winning Nigerian actress turned 48 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Ini Edo, Chioma Akpotha, Kate Henshaw, and Mo Abudu celebrate Rita Dominic at 48th Credit: @iniedo

Videos from her birthday bash held on her birthday night saw her husband, Fidelis Anosike, and her close friends and colleagues, who were delighted to dine and drink with her.

The star-studded atmosphere captured the fun moment of the celebrant's colleagues in a jolly state as they all had fun together as happy kids.

From Kate Henshaw, Ini Edo, Chioma Akpotha, and Michelle Dede, it was a priceless moment to behold for fans of these movie stars, as they were all jolly.

Taking to her Instagram, Ini Edo revered the wonderful time she had and noted that it was priceless to reconnect with her, my true sisters, in the game.

"About last night, celebrating the Queen @ritadominic . These moments are so priceless just linking up with my true sisters in the game .

We have really come a long way and it's so humbling seeing how far God has brought us and how HE Keeps and preserves us. Everyone looking so beautiful, healthy and winning. I love us for real."

See her post below

Rita Dominic's birthday videos spark warm reactions

Celebrities and fans took to the comment section to appreciate the Nollywood old-time hotcakes for sticking to true sisterhood regardless of the knocks life might have thrown at them.

See their comments below:

ogeokoye

"All shades of gorgeousness."

moabudu:

"We had such a lovely evening ❤️❤️❤️, not forgetting my signature one finger dance. I have told them all I am learning new dance steps soon."

brandy_thee_oj:

Imagine this are 40+ women looking like they are on their 20s so hottt."

_nmababy:

"Okruuuu!!! From home videos, to dvd, to Netflix… friendship looks so healthy!!! But now bunch of gossipers and cartels inside friends!!! This generation lack this friendship."

abiyah_xuccess:

"I pray for such sisterhood for we the young ones in the industry because it’s hard these days More love and less hate and may God bless us all with good health and more wins Amen ."

efyaselina37:

"See beautiful friendship is not like they don’t have misunderstandings they have but solve their issues and move on this what we call friendship and sisterhood….God bless you my beautiful queens I tap into this friendship with my friends we will grow old."

Rita Dominic dresses like a trenches babe

Rita Dominic amused her fans with her post on social media.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video compilation of different photos showing her dressed like a trenches babe.

Dominic has been known to keep things classy with her outfit, and it amused many to see her rocking bright-coloured leggings, gold hair, over-the-top makeup and more bizarre looks.

