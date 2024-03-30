Tiwa Savage's son Jamil Balogun is trending online after he shared how he felt about people who crush on his mum

In a video that has gone viral, the Afrobeats queen's only son suggested he has accepted the reality of his mother having numerous crushes because of her celebrity status

Jamil Balogun's comment in the video has, however, stirred up mixed reactions, with some netizens querying how he knew the meaning of crush at a young age

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage and talent manager Teebillz's son Jamil Balogun has spurred reactions over a video of him addressing his feelings regarding people crushing on his mother.

Jamil, who made headlines for almost bringing his mother to tears on Valentine’s Day, opened up on how he felt knowing his mum has many crushes.

Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil's comment about her crushes. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

In a trending video, Jamil, who was spotted with his celebrity mother in a moving car, was heard stating how he often pictured the idea of people crushing on her.

The young boy, however, suggested he has learnt to accept reality after his friends assured him that she has many crushes because of her status.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In Jamil's words:

“One night, I asked myself ‘what would I do if my mummy had a crush?’ And my friends would be like, ‘Of course, they will have a crush on your mother, she’s Tiwa Savage.”

Watch video of Tiwa Savage's son speaking about his mum's crushes

Reactions trail Tiwa Savage's son's video

Read some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below;

oshote7:

"Less than 10yrs talking of crush already hmmmmm."

diva_jewelrys:

"If na Imade talk this one now una go say na her mama say make she talk em Jamil is such a brilliant Child."

get_organizee:

"Jam jam and imade too dey talk."

gorgeouslaureen:

"He know already say he mama na big name."

How Tiwa Savage celebrated late dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage specially honoured her late dad on his posthumous birthday.

The singer's father's posthumous birthday was on February 7, and she did not let the day go by without remembering him.

Sharing a picture of her with her late dad, she wrote:

"Happy birthday, daddy. Continue to rest in perfect peace."

Source: Legit.ng