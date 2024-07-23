Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage went extra to celebrate her son and only child Jamil on his 9th birthday celebration

The musician's youngster added a year to his age on July 22 as fans and netizens poured out their goodwill messages to him

A recent video from the birthday moment saw Tiwa's son in the famous Arsenal Stadium as he spoke about football

Jamil, son of Nigerian singer and songwriter Tiwatope Omolara Savage, also known as Tiwa Savage, celebrated his ninth birthday at Arsenal Stadium.

A video of the little boy's moments at the popular venue made the round on Elon Musk's X.

Tiwa Savage’s son visited Arsenal Stadium. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's son was seen in the video sitting comfortably in a chair generally used for post-game interviews with staff and football players.

He expresses his excitement when questioned about the Arsenal football performance.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Tiwa Savage stirred reactions after a video she made to express her frustration surfaced online.

In the viral clip, she shared her confusion about how to engage her nine-year-old son during the summer break.

The actress, who made her acting debut months ago, did a video of her calling the secretary of her son's school.

She used a background sound, trying to convince the person that school should resume. She told the person that the kids were missing them, and she, too, was missing them.

In the recording, the secretary shunned the singer and advised her not to call again.

In the caption of her post, the music act wondered how she would keep her son busy for the break and stated that school should resume fast.

Tiwa Savage and mystery man's video trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Nigerian music superstar was in the news after a clip of her in the bedroom with an unknown man leaked on social media.

The video stirred emotions online, as images of what Tiwa Savage was wearing while on the bed left many drooling at the singer's alluring beauty.

