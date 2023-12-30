Renowned Afrobeats Queen Tiwa Savage has sparked reactions online as clips of her and a mystery man create a stir online

Tiwa, in the viral clip, was seen rocking a very raunchy outfit while lying on the bed as she conversed with the mystery man

The Afrobeats Queen in the clip could be heard telling the mystery man that she wasn't interested in going clubbing

Nigeria's music superstar Tiwa Savage is in the news again as a clip of her in the bedroom with an unknown man sparks massive reactions on social media.

The video stirred emotions online more as images of what Tiwa Savage was wearing while lying on the bed left many drooling at the singer's alluring beauty.

Video of Tiwa Savage in lingerie with a mystery man goes viral

Tiwa Savage's outfit in the viral clip was a significant highlight as netizens couldn't help but note how exposed the singer's cleavages were.

The singer in the trending clip told her mystery man that she wasn't in the mood to go clubbing; instead, she was more into enjoying some bedroom activities.

This clip of Tiwa Savage with a mystery man is coming days after she publicly declared her obsession for singer Flavour Nabania.

Watch the viral video of Tiwa Savage and her mystery man below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Tiwa Savage and her mystery man

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@phobia05:

"Dem just Dey pass Tiwa around like ball she belongs to the skreeet."

@mhizspears:

"Whatever Tiwa is putting in her eyes I hope she be able to survive much later without it cos the level of insecurity that will trigger is she stops using it nor go be here."

@ghowstpen:

"Make Dapo sha avoid Upper Sakponba for Benin City! E get why."

@ofilisnaps:

"The innocent Dapo fit no see anything chop se."

@urhoboangel:

"Depo God Don do am for you ooh."

@sleek_savage:

"Tiwa you sef try old na…Shu!!"

@egodwin51:

"This lady too beautiful."

@man_and_societty:

"Now I believe that there’s a lot of benefits for being a fine boy, I just confirm that our aunty is three months pregnant for Dapo."

@dat_igbochick:

"Tiwa just dey oppress us with body left and right.."

@steph_ycom:

"The question is… who is dapo?"

