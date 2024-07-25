Nollywood actor Aki has jumped on the viral desperate side chic challenge to the amazement of his fans and his colleagues

In the video, he was wearing a female skirt and blouse and was chewing gum like a real side chic waiting for the right man

The recording sparked mixed reactions from fans who took to the comment section to air their view about it

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze, better known as Aki, sparked reactions among his fans and colleagues after he participated in the desperate side chic's challenge.

The actor, who welcomed a child with his wife recently, decided to display how side chics behave anytime they are desperate to snatch someone's partner.

Aki jumps on dance challenge.

Source: Instagram

He wore a female skirt and blouse, and he danced and vibed to the song playing.

Aki chews gum like a baddie

In the recording, the actor, who celebrated his wife's birthday, was seen chewing gum like a real baddie side chic.

He also used a tinted wig to compliment his feminine looks.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Aki's video

Reactions trailed the dance challenge Aki jumped on. Here are some of the comments below:

@Deronke0 wrote:

“The real Nollywood baddie.”

@Angel Ray Phyna:

“He resembles Mama G.”

@Adelakun Tufayl:

“Omo see person husband oo, that has turned to Nollywood baddie.”

@her_majestyrutheze:

"What is going on here?"

@stannze:

"It’s all over."

@omonioboli:

"How do I unsee this now? I blame myself! Do proposal, I go open instagram because what is this?"

@bustlineyetunde:

"What’s going on here?"

@lasisielenu:

"From the purest part of my heart, I just want to ask why. I swear I been think say na one girl for my secondary school, Azubuike Margret. I wan say, when Margret begin Dey my timeline."

@crazeclown:

"Our children will ask us so many questions."

Aki emotional over friendship with Pawpaw

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor recalled fondly the first time he met his best companion and acting partner, Osita Iheme, also known as Pawpaw.

During an interview with Chude Jideonwo the veteran actor described their instant bond.

Aki's recollections took him back to his youthful days in Aba when he lived with his uncle and how unusual circumstances linked him to Pawpaw.

