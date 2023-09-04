Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo couldn't help but reply to a critic of his recently released movie Jagun Jagun

This comes as a critic, who claimed to have just watched the movie, dragged those hyping the movie online

Femi Adebayo gladly accepted the criticism as he appreciated the critic, which stirred reactions

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has continued to win more fans to his side, especially with how he has responded to some critics of his hit movie Jagun Jagun.

In a viral tweet, an X (formerly Twitter) user identified as Bayo Otedola claimed he had just watched Jagun Jagun as he went on to drag those who have been hyping it online.

Fans advise Femi Adebayo to send Agemo to a critic. Credit: @femiadebayosalami

"I watched Jagun Jagun yesterday night just before bed and i just want to say that God will punish all of you that have been hyping it on this app ," he tweeted.

In reaction to the tweet, Femi Adebayo appreciated the critic by tweeting:

"God will not punish anyone, I'm glad you watched Bayo, thank you."

See their exchange below:

Netizens react as Femi Adebayo replies Jagun Jagun's critic

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens advised Femi Adebayo to send 'Agemo', a character played by Bukunmi Adesina, to the critic.

See the reactions below:

_ABUbaKR3:

"Sir kindly ignore these people that don’t appreciate people effort, the movie if very interesting.. it worth the hype."

iamisrael2:

"Person wey you for send Agemo (Iroyinogunkintan) to finish the assignment.."

solypapy:

"Thanks Femi for this mature response. May God continue to bless you with wisdom. It takes people with utmost maturity to do what you have just done."

Sa_azeez_:

"I don't know why people cannot just shut up if they don't have words of encouragement in their mouth."

@iamchrisani:

"The real Jagun Jagun would have Jaguned him ."

Burna Boy hails Femi Adebayo over Jagun Jagun

The Grrammy award winner left many talking after a video of him endorsing Femi Adebayo's movie Jagun Jagun went viral.

Burna Boy, who was spotted chilling with Asake, gave his thoughts about the epic movie.

A crew member was heard teasing Burna and asking why he behaves like a Jagun Jagun. He replied by saying he loves the movie, which is why he acts like Ogundiji.

