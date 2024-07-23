Boypee, Brown Joel and Hyce, the young man who sang the popular song Ogechi, were recently on a podcast, Didee Talks, where they spoke about Cubana Chiefpriest

During the interview, Boypee shares how Cubana Chiefpriest linked him and his friends up with Davido, which helped give birth to their hit track, Ogechi Remix

The young singer also shared how he came up with the song Ogechi and what fueled the inspiration to sing about love and heartbreak

Young, fast-rising Nigerian singers Boypee, Brown Joel, and Hyce recently appeared on a podcast with entertainment journalist Divine Chidinma. They discussed the success story surrounding the song Ogechi.

During their conversation, they discussed the nightclub owner, Cubana Chiefpriest, and how he is the primary reason for their recent success.

Ogecho singers Boypee, Brown Joel, and Hyce share their success story and hail Cubana Chiefpriest for his part in it. Photo credit: @davido/@cubana_chiefpriest

Boypee shared how Cubana Chiefpriest has been pushing his music on his pages for years without charging him a dime.

He also shared how Chiefpriest linked them up with Davido and got the Afrobeats star to jump on the remix of their song Ogechi.

"CP is biggest influencer in Africa" - Ogechi boys

During the interview, Boypee shared that Cubana Chiefpriest burst into tears when he heard Davido's verse on Ogechi Remix.

Boypee noted that after the nightlife boss started crying, he and the other guys couldn't help but burst into tears.

Brown Joel, one of the Ogechi boys, jumped into the conversation, saying Cubana Chiefpriest is the biggest influencer in Africa.

Watch the interview below:

Chiefpriest’s son Obinna descends on dad’s food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Cubana Chiefpriest's son, Obinna, showing his huge appetite for jollof rice.

A trended online a while where Chiefpriest's son Obinna was seen ravaging his dad's food after finishing his own.

In the video, Obinna was seen seated on the floor while devouring multiple plates of rice.

