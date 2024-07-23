Global site navigation

“Chiefpriest Cried After He Heard Davido’s Verse”: Boypee Shares Story Behind Ogechi, Clip Trends
Celebrities

“Chiefpriest Cried After He Heard Davido’s Verse”: Boypee Shares Story Behind Ogechi, Clip Trends

by  Oke-Hortons Nosa 2 min read
  • Boypee, Brown Joel and Hyce, the young man who sang the popular song Ogechi, were recently on a podcast, Didee Talks, where they spoke about Cubana Chiefpriest
  • During the interview, Boypee shares how Cubana Chiefpriest linked him and his friends up with Davido, which helped give birth to their hit track, Ogechi Remix
  • The young singer also shared how he came up with the song Ogechi and what fueled the inspiration to sing about love and heartbreak

Young, fast-rising Nigerian singers Boypee, Brown Joel, and Hyce recently appeared on a podcast with entertainment journalist Divine Chidinma. They discussed the success story surrounding the song Ogechi.

During their conversation, they discussed the nightclub owner, Cubana Chiefpriest, and how he is the primary reason for their recent success.

The Ogechi boys share their success story and CP's part in it
Ogecho singers Boypee, Brown Joel, and Hyce share their success story and hail Cubana Chiefpriest for his part in it. Photo credit: @davido/@cubana_chiefpriest
Source: Instagram

Boypee shared how Cubana Chiefpriest has been pushing his music on his pages for years without charging him a dime.

He also shared how Chiefpriest linked them up with Davido and got the Afrobeats star to jump on the remix of their song Ogechi.

"CP is biggest influencer in Africa" - Ogechi boys

During the interview, Boypee shared that Cubana Chiefpriest burst into tears when he heard Davido's verse on Ogechi Remix.

Boypee noted that after the nightlife boss started crying, he and the other guys couldn't help but burst into tears.

Brown Joel, one of the Ogechi boys, jumped into the conversation, saying Cubana Chiefpriest is the biggest influencer in Africa.

Watch the interview below:

Fans react to interview by Ogechi Boys

Here are some of the comments that the viral clip:

@happynachaser:

"What a success story."

@big_barbra:

"I watched more than once ❤️❤️ sis."

@dplugmedia_:

"The content I signed up for! This amazing Didee."

@mmas_voice:

"Indeed a Success Story."

@sparkles_makeoverr:

"This is so beautiful, I can’t stop re-watching it."

@gift_pookie

"Voice of the voices 😍❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌go gurl.."

@dfw_larryboiy:

"God wey do am for you go do am for me too."

@benzking2:

"U can't help but love Chiefpriest he has good heart."

Authors:
Oke-Hortons Nosa avatar

Oke-Hortons Nosa (Senior entertainment editor)

