Nineteen years after its global release on April 7, 2006, ‘Phat Girlz,’ directed by Nnegest Likké, remained a trailblazing film that introduced Afrobeats to Hollywood

The film, featuring 2Baba’s “African Queen” was a romantic comedy starring Mo’Nique and Nigerian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis, marked a historic moment

‘Phat Girlz’ championed body positivity before it became mainstream, celebrating naturally curvy women and redefining beauty standards

On April 7, 2006, ‘Phat Girlz’ strutted into cinemas worldwide, courtesy of 20th Century Fox Studios, with a mission to rewrite the narrative around beauty, love, and culture.

Directed and written by Nnegest Olufunmilayo Likké, a filmmaker of Ethiopian, African-American, and Nigerian heritage, the film blended her tri-cultural roots into a unique cinematic dish—think fufu, injera, and fried chicken on one plate.

Nnegest Likké’s celebrates Phat Girlz’s 19th Years anniversary

The result was a romantic comedy that didn’t just entertain but also educated and empowered. Featuring an all-star cast led by Academy Award-winner Mo’Nique as the fierce and fabulous Jazmin, alongside Jimmy Jean-Louis as the charming Dr Tunde, the movie brought Nigerian flair to Hollywood in a big way.

Nigerian-American comedian Godfrey Danchimah and thespian Dayo Ade added extra spice, playing suave Nigerian doctors who stole hearts on the screen.

The film scored many firsts: it was the first mainstream Hollywood flick written and directed by an African woman, the first to showcase Nigerian men as aspirational figures, and the first to weave Afrobeats into its soundtrack.

Long before twerking became a global craze, Nigerian sisters in the film were shaking it with style, alongside displays of traditional fashion and cuisine that screamed Naija pride.

‘Phat Girlz’ wasn’t just a movie—it was a vibe, a cultural bridge, and a loud “yes” to self-love. Reflecting on its impact, Likké recalled how African-American women approached her post-release, gushing, “Ooh, I need to find me a rich Nigerian doctor; they’re so fine!!”

Phat Girlz: The legacy that keeps giving

Fast forward to 2025, and ‘Phat Girlz’ still held its own as a cult classic. Its message of embracing one’s “bootyful” body and rich African heritage continued to inspire a new generation of viewers, who kept the buzz alive on platforms like Twitter X, TikTok, and Instagram.

The film’s influence stretched beyond cinema—it kickstarted conversations about body positivity before the term trended and planted seeds for Afrobeats’ global takeover. Nnegest Likké didn’t stop there; she went on to write ‘A Sunday Affair,’ which hit number one on Netflix in 2023, and ‘Everything But A Man,’ a top-watched film across Africa for four years.

Back in 2006, the Lagos and Abuja premieres of ‘Phat Girlz,’ capped with 2Baba performing “African Queen,” cemented its status as a love letter to Nigeria. As it celebrated its 19th birthday, fans clamoured for a sequel—‘Phat Girlz 2: Second Helpings’—proof that its flavour still lingered.

Nnegest Likké’s celebrates 19 Years of ‘Phat Girlz’

Meet the 3 ladies on 2Baba's "African Queen" video

A story published on Legit.ng detailed how 2Baba, then known as 2Face Idibia, crafted the song as a timeless ode to African beauty, released in 2004 as part of his debut album ‘Face 2 Face’.

The piece highlighted the music video’s unique feature of three women—Annie Idibia, Pero Adeniyi, and Sumbo Ajaba—each representing a facet of the African queen narrative.

It also noted how the song’s success catapulted 2Baba to international fame, a journey that intersected with its use in ‘Phat Girlz’ two years later.

