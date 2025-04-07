APC woman leader Hajia Aisha Shehu accused Kwara State Commissioner Shehu Usman of harassment over her participation in Senator Mustapha’s programme

She alleged political intimidation, threats, and expulsion from the party after receiving a grinding machine through the Alubarika Empowerment Programme

Efforts to get a response from the commissioner were unsuccessful, as internal rifts within Kwara APC deepen between factions loyal to the governor and senator

A woman leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hajia Aisha Shehu, popularly known as “Nnamama,” has accused the state Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Shehu Ndanusa Usman, of harassment and intimidation over her participation in an empowerment programme organised by Senator Saliu Mustapha.

In an exclusive audio conversation obtained by Legit.ng, Hajia Aisha revealed that she was pressured to return the grinding machine she received as part of Senator Mustapha’s "Alubarika Empowerment Programme."

Kwara APC woman leader voiced out that she has not been able to sleep out of fear. Image: FB/Shehu Ndanusa Usman

Woman leader kicked out of party

The incident, she said, has led to her alleged expulsion from the APC at the ward level, as well as threats from party officials loyal to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Speaking in the audio conversation, Hajia Aisha, from Ward II, Lafiagi, Edu Local Government Area, narrated her ordeal.

“Before Ramadan, my name was listed among beneficiaries of the empowerment programme. I was invited to Ilorin to collect a grinding machine. After I returned home, they started calling me out, saying I had been expelled from the party because I’m among the influential women in Lafiagi. They claimed I shouldn’t have attended the event, alleging the governor had instructed that nobody should go,” she said.

Usman pays woman leader tie-ending visit

She added that the Commissioner, Hon. Usman, later visited her home and distanced himself from her politically, saying he would no longer discuss party affairs with her.

“He told me he wouldn’t relate with me anymore. They asked me to return the grinding machine and even record a video rejecting it publicly, which I refused. Why should I return what I legitimately received from a programme initiated by someone within our party?” she stated.

The woman released another video, speaking in the Nupe language, to back her claim. The video was seen by Legit.ng.

In the video, Hajia Aisha expressed fear for her safety and well-being.

She said:

“I no longer sleep well at night. Since the commissioner threatened me, my mind has not rested. I am not the only one from Kwara North that benefited, why are they targeting me in Lafiagi?”

Kwara APC cracking from within

Legit.ng learned that the incident may be part of a larger rift within the ruling APC between supporters of Governor AbdulRazaq and those backing Senator Saliu Mustapha, the current chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Supporters of the incumbent governor, Abdulrazaq, and followers of popular lawmaker Mustapha have created factions within Kwara APC.

It was gathered that Senator Mustapha, in February, rolled out a large-scale empowerment initiative at the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority in Ilorin, the state capital.

The Senator distributed items such as tractors, vehicles, grinding machines, sewing machines, farm inputs, and grants to hundreds of beneficiaries.

Legit.ng made multiple efforts to obtain a response from Hon. Shehu Ndanusa Usman. Several calls and WhatsApp messages were sent to his phone, but he declined to respond. Subsequently, the commissioner blocked further attempts to reach him for comment.

