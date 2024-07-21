Comedian Brain Jotter is set to extend his kind gesture to the singer of the song he used in his trending viral content

Brain Jotter began a viral dance content that is now popular among netizens, and everyone is loving the fun experience

The comedian put out information that he was looking for the man and ready to give him N2 Million when found

Nigerian comedian Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, has been on the trends table for a while now after his dance content went viral.

A new piece of information posted by the comedian has everyone looking for the singer of the song he used in the viral content.

Excitement as Brain Jotter shares plans for the man who sang the song used in his content. Credit: @brainjotter

The veteran singer has been identified as Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, and according to Brain Jotter, he will give N2 million to the singer once he is found.

He has requested that anyone with viable information about the old man step forward. Jotter's kind gestures warmed the hearts of many social media users, who have also pledged to contribute the money when the man is located.

See the post here:

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala and some colleagues were spotted doing the moves after they landed in Bordeaux for the Olympics.

The viral challenge is so addictive that even celebrities have jumped on it.

Peeps react to Brain Jotter's gesture

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@ot_derinsola:

"Adding 1 Million to it when he is found."

@swis_obylistic:

"He stays in Enugu State. Nike Road Abakpa Nike."

@zamosings:

"E no deh take God 1 second to recover 20 years of loss! Amazing Grace."

@derrick_nnaji:

"Mike ejeagha is a living legend, grandpa is chilling in enugu state! He's 92 years old."

@rukyfavy_:

"I will add 100k."

@jasper_.ben

"Let’s make it 4 million, I’ll add 2 million."

@charlesnewtono:

"He made me stream the song countless times."

Brainjotter tricks Oyinbo Man about PVC

Meanwhile, Brainjotter, sparked reactions online after a video clip of him and a white man getting involved in a hilarious discussion went viral.

In the viral clip, Brainjotter is seen running into a curious white man who wants to know what he is carrying in his wheelbarrow.

Ebuka, in the video, took advantage of the white man's curiosity and tricked him into saying something to a voodoo man that, in turn, gave the white man an oversized private.

