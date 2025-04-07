A farmer has been arrested in connection with the poisoning of 20 cows in Agatu LGA, resulting in 13 deaths and seven cows receiving treatment

A farmer has been arrested in connection with the poisoning of 20 cows in Agatu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, sparking outrage and condemnation.

Poisoning incident and arrests

The arrest follows an investigation into the poisoning of the cattle, which led to the death of 13 cows, while seven others were treated by a veterinary doctor.

According to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), a farmer identified as Bawa Oneh allegedly laced rice chaff with poison, inviting a herder to feed it to the cows in Ucha village, Vanguard reported.

Risku Muhammed, Chairman of MACBAN in Benue state, said:

“We received reports from our members that a criminal poisoned rice chaff and invited one of our members to graze his cows on it. Sadly, 13 cows died immediately, and seven others are under treatment.”

Ongoing investigation and security efforts

In response to the poisoning incident, local authorities, including the Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin James, confirmed that a suspect had been arrested. James assured that a thorough investigation was underway, Punch reported.

“We have received complaints from Miyetti Allah, and an investigation is ongoing. Agatu has been experiencing relative peace due to the peace committee, but some criminal elements are trying to destabilize this peace, and we are committed to stopping them," James said.

Support from local government and NGOs

Muhammed also acknowledged the support of local authorities and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), particularly in providing compensation for cows killed by criminals in the region.

The MACBAN chairman commended the quick response of Agatu LGA officials and the police in handling the situation.

“The local government chairman, along with NGOs, has been proactive in compensating for cows lost to these criminals,” he stated.

Cattle rustling and security challenges

The poisoning incident follows another reported cattle rustling episode in the area, where 200 cows were stolen. Security operatives intervened, arresting one suspect, while others escaped.

The Agatu region has faced ongoing challenges with cattle rustling and criminal activities, but local authorities are working to stabilize the area.

Police confirmation and ongoing investigation

Catherine Anene, the spokesperson for the Benue state Police Command, confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the poisoning incident.

She also assured that investigations were ongoing and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in the region.

“I received a briefing this morning about the poisoning incident, and an investigation is in progress. One suspect has been arrested,” Anene said.

