FCT, Abuja—As Nigeria gradually approaches the 2027 general election, major political realignments appear to be underway.

However, there are fresh indications that notable opposition figures—including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, may team up under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to present a united front against President Bola Tinubu.

Peter Obi, Atiku, and other opposition leaders are in talks with a major party to challenge Tinubu in 2027.

Source: Facebook

This was revealed by Prince Adewole Adebayo, the SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, who confirmed ongoing discussions with allies of Atiku and Obi regarding the possibility of their principals joining forces with the SDP.

SDP: El-Rufai, others already welcomed

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Adebayo noted that the SDP had already received several high-profile figures, including former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, into its fold.

He hinted that more prominent names, including Atiku and Obi, could soon follow.

“People are joining my party, and we are welcoming them. All these people you have mentioned—El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, and even former Governor Peter Obi—are coming. A lot of people are coming, and we will welcome them," Adebayo said.

Talks ongoing with Obi’s camp

When pressed on whether Obi has officially signaled his defection to the SDP, Adebayo offered a measured response, saying the former Anambra state governor's associates have initiated contact, Vanguard reported.

“Supposedly, until somebody joins, we don’t know. But people have told me, and the Financial Secretary (SDP) has also informed me, that they are talking. So we will welcome everybody," he stated.

He added that the SDP’s doors remain open to those willing to abide by its values and transparent internal processes.

“If we come in, follow the rules and allow one person to emerge transparently, clearly, without cheating or criminality… we are going to manifestly defeat the APC and retire President Tinubu to Lagos or wherever he chooses in Nigeria,” Adebayo said confidently.

Obi, Atiku yet to confirm switch

While Peter Obi has yet to officially defect from the Labour Party, where he enjoys strong support, especially among youths, the possibility of a broader coalition aimed at unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is gaining traction.

Atiku Abubakar, who placed second in the 2023 presidential poll, and Obi, who came third with over six million votes, have not ruled out future political collaborations, as reported by Channels Television.

However, both have remained silent amid the swirling speculations.

APC keeps mum on growing opposition alliance

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, along with other key opposition figures, have initiated discussions with a major political party in a bid to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, the APC has maintained silence as discussions of a formidable opposition alliance continue to surface.

The party has yet to respond to the growing interest in the SDP from political heavyweights, even as internal dynamics within the ruling party remain under scrutiny ahead of the 2027 polls.

Observers say if the SDP succeeds in consolidating these alliances, it could shift Nigeria’s political landscape and present a significant challenge to President Tinubu’s reelection ambitions.

Arewa Forum speaks on Atiku-led coalition

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has weighed in on the growing political discourse surrounding the 2027 general election, particularly on the prospects of an opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) spokesperson Professor Mohammed Baba, while speaking during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, March 29, emphasized the historical significance of political coalitions in Nigeria but questioned whether the current opposition movement has the necessary leadership and ideology to achieve its goal.

