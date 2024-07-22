Nigerian skit maker Nasty Blaq recently announced on his social media handle that caught many by surprise

The young content creator recently went public with his relationship after announcing the impending arrival of his first child

In the viral post, Nasty hailed his partner as the best thing to have ever happened to him while noting that he was looking forward to welcoming his first child with her

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Abisi Emmanuel, better known as Nasty Blaq, recently stole the headlines after he took to his social media page to announce that he is soon set to become a father.

The comic shared the good news with his followers while waxing lyrical about his partner. He hailed her as the best thing that had ever happened to him.

Skit maker Nasty Blaq announces the impending arrival of his first child with his beautiful partner. Photo credit: @nastyblaq

He noted that the joy in his belly had been nothing short of magical since he first met her.

"Writing a new chapter" - Nasty Blaq

The funnyman shared that he and his partner are set to have a baby together, and he couldn't be happier as he looked forward to the start of a new chapter in his life.

Read an excerpt of Nasty Blaq's comment:

"From the first laugh we shared to the love that blossomed, our journey together has been nothing short of magical. Now, we’re about to write a new chapter—welcoming our baby into the world. With you by my side, every moment feels like a dream come true. Cheers to the adventures of parenthood and the joy that awaits us."

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nasty Blaq celebrated his 27th birthday by buying a new car.

See Nasty Blaq's post announcing the impending birth of his first child:

Netizens react to Nasty Blaq's maternity shoot

Here are some of the comments that trailed Nasty Blaq's maternity shoot:

@iamnasboi:

"Nasboi I’m super proud of you men. Love you brother ❤️ I wish your wife safe delivery."

@donjazzy:

"Congratulations bro."

@crazeclown:

"Congratulationsssssss my guyy. More to come."

@funnybroscomedy:

"CONGRATS NASTYYYY (IN INDIAN VOICE)"

@ericanlewedim:

"Awww so beautiful."

@unusualphyna:

"Congratulations."

@lasisielenu:

"Congratulations brother."

@shankcomics:

"Na only me no serious. Congratulations brother."

@clarion_nnekaa:

"How her navel be like that."

@queenmercyatang:

"Yesssss! It’s finally out. It wasn’t easy keeping a beautiful secret like this. My mouth has been itching. We’re having a baby."

