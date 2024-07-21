Global site navigation

DJ Chicken Excitedly Splashes Millions On Brand New Mercedez Benz: "E go Crash am Soon"
by  Eniola Lasaki 2 min read
  • Adedamola Abiodun, who goes by the stage name DJ Chicken, has just announced his brand new Mercedez Benz to the world
  • The creator shared his joy through his social media page, which was greeted by showers of congratulations
  • On his Insta story, he remarked that his brand new baby was around and shared a picture of it with his fans

Adedamola Abiodun, widely known as DJ Chicken, has just raised the bar for Nigerian Disc Jockeys by splashing millions worth a fortune on a brand-new Mercedes Benz BLE.

Chicken, who recently appeared on Nons Miraj's Lover's Hunt Game show, shared a picture of his sleek new ride on his Instagram story.

DJ Chicken purchases brand new Benz.
DJ Chicken impresses fans with his new Mercedes Benz BLE. Credit: @djchicken_kukuruku
Source: Instagram

DJ Chicken's post has been met with many surprises and congratulatory messages. However, the minority still feels unsettled about the creator's source of income.

See DJ Cjicken's car here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the controversial TikTok lost his account after insulting Afrobeat music sensation Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid.

A few hours after his foul act, he was spotted at the airport about to leave the country, which sparked further controversy on social media.

How Nigerians reacted to DJ Chicken's car

Here is how some netizens reacted to DJ Chicken's Mercedez Benz news:

@justikhay:

"This guy get money pass many celeb way day sing I swear."

@konsida_411:

"Something way em go crash soon."

@hitl3r_en3my:

"Bsc holder no fit buy maruwa."

@emmybanks2022:

"Mumu….. no go build house ode."

@pretty_aishat22:

"This car no reach 2m I swear oo."

@moshfundz__:

"Small sleep wey I just sleep as I wake up now chicken don buy Benz."

@popson_jnr:

"The guy with the OT."

Singer Portable beats DJ Chicken for backstabbing

Meanwhile, a video of controversial Nigerian singer Portable and his old-time pal DJ Chicken emerged online, getting social media buzzing.

The singer in the video called out DJ Chicken for meddling in his business affairs and acting as his manager. Portable went on to criticise the DJ for saying not-so-good things about him and how much he earns.

DJ Chicken could be seen in the video appealing to the singer as he levelled the accusations against him.

