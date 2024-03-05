Nasty Blaq has reacted after TikToker, Verydarkblackman took a swipe at him for making a skit with Lord Lamba's baby mama

The TikToker had blasted Nasty Blaq because of a skit he made with BBN's Queen and he noted that Queen's fiancé has made a mistake

Reacting to the video, Nasty Blaq said the skit was not new and also noted that he had been sick and just decided to upload it

Nigerian skit maker, Abisi Emannuel, aka, Nasty Blaq has responded after he was called out by social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkblackman.

Verydarkman had made a video after Nasty Blaq and BBNaija's Queen Mercy Atang made a skit that looked as if they were ridiculing Lord Lamba. He said that Queen's lover was making a mistake by marrying her.

Responding to the video made by VDM, Nasty Blaq said he wasn't trying to seek clout. He noted that he was not on the same level as the TikToker so he would not stoop down and trade words with him.

Nasty Blaq says he has been ill

In his response to VDM who was in London a few weeks ago, the skit maker said he has not been feeling fine.

According to him, his fans know him very well that he doesn't do what VDM accused him of.

Nasty Blaq says it's an old skit

The talented young man added that the skit VDM saw was an old one. He noted that since he had not been feeling well, he just decided to upload it at that time.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the clip made by the skit maker in response to Verydarkblackman. Here are some of the comments below:

