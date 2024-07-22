Isreal DMW has made a post to inform his fans of the latest feat he has achieved in his career and life

In a post on his Instagram story, he said that he has been given a ten years visa to the UK and didn't give full details about it

The logistic manager appreciated Davido and the UK embassy for giving him such a great opportunity

Isereal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, is thankful for recording a new feat in his life and career as one of the aides to Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido.

The man, who had a messy fight with his former wife announced on his Instagram story that he had secured a ten years visa to the UK.

Isreal DMW appreciates Davido for UK visa. Photo credit @davido/@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Though he didn't give much detail about his new achievement, he appreciated his boss, the Timeless crooner, for the help and opportunity.

Isreal DMW appreciates UK embassy

In the short post, Isreal DMW also thanked the UK embassy for granting him his wish.

Fans took a swipe at his former wife for advising him then to leave his boss. According to her, her husband was a slave to Davido.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Isreal DMW's post about his UK visa

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's post about his visa. Here are some of the comments below:

@thereal_generous:

"Something wey Wiz and Burna dey do for their boys, wey nobody know about them these ones only live for the internet validations."

@dfw_shirababy:

"Omo eru:

@good_food_lover:

"May your only problem never be a UK visa."

@lemorafabricsandstyles:

"Gratitude pays. Israel is a grateful person,I love him for that act."

@kennedyexcel:

"See the kind bestie and friendship wey Israel and Davido get wey his ex wife wan scatter."

@favybrian:

"Congratulations man! Your oga they try for you normally!"

@nene_george:

"His wife could have stayed with him and be enjoying life. It’ll be hard for her to find someone who will love her again like this man."

@misschidel:

"Low key his wife go the regret her actions.'

@chiomaegboh22:

"His wife didn't ask him to leave Davido. Or stop working for him. She only advised him to venture into other things, invest in other businesses. He should have a life asides being Davido's aide, which is a very good advise."

@shennel_blaize:

"This is what he would have been missing if he listened to his ex wife advice."

Isreal DMW begs Davido for money

Legit.ng had reported that amid his ex-wife's condescending remarks, a new video of Isreal, the personal logistics manager for the Nigerian singer Davido, surfaced online.

Recall that Israel asserted that his ex-wife taunted him by implying that he acquired dignity by serving as his boss as a “slave”.

A recent video captured the attention of netizens, showing the logistics manager pathetically begging the Afrobeat star for money to purchase some designer perfumes.

Source: Legit.ng