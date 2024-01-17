Rapper Oladips publicly condemned comedian Nasty Blaq for using his fabricated death in his skit content

Legit.ng reported on November 15, 2023, that the management of Oladips announced his death, which was later refuted 3 days later

Oladips revealed that, despite once being neighbours, Nastyblaq made jest of him without trying to reach out or clarify things during the rumours

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, best known as Oladips, has accused popular online comedian Asibi Emmanuel Ezechukwu, known as Nastyblaq, of utilising his name and tragedy in skits.

It's no news that rumours circulated a few months ago that the young rapper had passed away. But fortunately, he came back to life three days after the sad announcement.

Oladips, however, revealed his seemingly close relationship with the comedian as neighbours and his failure to maintain it after the tragic blow.

The Lalakukulala breakout star mentioned that Nastyblaq never contacted him, while news of his death was making headlines but had moved on to use his story as a joke.

Oladips reminisced over their time together while expressing his disappointment at Nasty's recent treatment.

He begged the skitmaker not to mention him or his ordeal in any of his antics.

"@nastyblaq We Were Neighbours, Me g You Done Siddon Eat For The Same Plate,Siddon Play FIFA. Together, Your Car Once Had Issue,That It Was My Car You Took Out! You & CrazeClown!!! We Even Did A Skit Together One Time! But When The News Of My Death Was Trending, The 1st Thing You Did Was Make A Skit About It, Without Checking My Well Being!

"Yet You Get My Number, You Dey My WhatsApp, TheCuteAbiola & BaeU Wey Dey Leave Far From Me Reached Out, But Not You! This Is The 2nd Time Your Making A Dead Skit With My Name & Ordeal! BRA KEEP MY NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH AND DEAD SKITS!!! FAKE A.SS BTCH ASsS NXGG.A… I!!"

Netizens react to Oladips' anger towards Nastyblaq

mrklebbeatz:

"Well entertainment friends dey, and real life friends dey too."

thimi_cruise:

"It doesn’t make sense let the truth be told making skit out of someone else pain is so bad and poor pls let us all change abeg."

unbeatableng:

"Cruise the sweet till them use your pain and life struggle do skit.. make una dey take am easy sha."

theycallmekizito:

"Show me your friend and I would tell you who you are. Two of una na clout chasers be that. One na manufacturer the other na retailer."

ceasar_gram01:

"Werey resurrect with violence."

mr_soft__:

Lazarus carry violence wake up. Instead of you to face front. You Dey ask of list of people when check on you."

Reactions as Oladips album drops two days after his demise

Legit.ng recalls reporting how netizens reacted after the news that Oladips' upcoming album was set to drop less than two days after his passing.

Oladip's death was announced on November 14, 2023, and a couple of days later, his new album Superhero Omo Adugbo was released on all major streaming platforms.

The new album contained 17 tracks, one of which featured the late Dagrin's brother, TROD.

