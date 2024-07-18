Nigerian Fast-rising singer Rema held down the internet following his recent stage performance

The HEIS singer was seen on a podium encouraging fun-seekers to shake every part of their body to his song

Along the line, Rema was distracted by a cameraman who was blocking him from seeing a particular woman's bum as he lashed out at him

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, recently confronted a camera operator during one of his headlining shows abroad.

The Mavin prodigy was on stage, encouraging the audience to dance and enjoy the music performance he was about to deliver.

Rema slammed a cameraman at event because of a lady's bum.

Source: Instagram

During his energetic address, the Ozeba hitmaker noticed a cameraman obstructing his view of a woman's derriere. He immediately ordered the cameraman to move aside so he could see better.

Following the outburst, Rema continued to encourage the women in the audience to sway their hips to the rhythm of his song.

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after his sophomore music album, HEIS, was released, Rema's tracks have made the rounds on social media.

The news that his album is occupying the Apple Music charts has excited his fans, who vibrate to the banging tune.

Also, Legit.ng recalls Rema calling himself one of the big 4 in the music industry and is proving his statement through his new album.

Rema spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@JideWestwood:

"Make camera man no block yansh Biko."

@Omotoyobola:

"The way e just dey move lately ehn."

@thatbobpr:

"Why camera man sef go dey black yansh."

@peter_olamide1:

"Igbo don turn this one to something else."

@Akinboreally:

"I really want to watch the full performance."

@raver4lifeer:

"E say make camera man comot for road oo."

@Lrd_LHUCKI:

"Omo werey na Wetin he sabi be that."

@ministermani:

"This performance is full with energy and vibes , am beginning to like this new side or Rema , ma people na rubbish and bad thing Dey too sweet pass….. Taaaaaaa ….. vibe On."

Rema shares struggles with bad eyesight

Legit.ng also reported that Rema detailed his health challenge, which some of his fans were not aware of.

He admitted that he had to use medicated glass during the red carpet of the BRIT Award to help enhance his vision.

He mentioned that he was diagnosed with short-sightedness.

