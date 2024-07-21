Nigerian singer and music producer Young Jonn, has recounted how he got to grow his career with Olamide

During an interview, Big Things crooner explained how old he was when the YBNL boss let him work on his album

Young Jonn’s claim sparked a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some claiming he wasn’t being honest

Nigerian singer and music producer John Saviours Udomboso, aka Young Jonn, has shared how he met and worked with YBNL boss, Olamide.

The Big Things crooner spoke during an interview with UK-based Nigerian Afrobeats journalist Adesope Shopsydoo, and he revealed how he produced Olamide’s album at a young age.

Fans react as Young Jonn speaks on working with Olamide. Photos: @youngjonn, @olamide

Source: Instagram

According to Young Jonn, he met Olamide at the studio where he used to record his songs, and he used to work with Pheelz The Producer at the time.

Young Jonn then added that he was just 16 when he worked with Olamide and produced songs for him. He went on to explain how it happened. In his words:

“He was working with Pheelz, I would come to the studio, hang with him, until much later when one day we just kind of hit it off and I played something for him and he went back home, called me to come and I played something else for him, that was when we recorded Story for The gods.”

See the video below:

Fans react to Young Jonn’s claim

Young Jonn’s claim about working with Olamide at the age of 16 raised mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them noted that it was impossible for the producer to be telling the truth. Read some of their comments below:

Bruno__snow_:

“Now you come de sing big big tins .”

Holuwa999:

“If you don hear “it’s young john the wicked producer” gbagbe e nah H!T.”

Supernickky_musik:

“He's capping . He wasn't 16 Bro .”

Celebrity_cdc:

“God bless baddo shaaa.. e get why.”

Og_praise001:

“Olamide na Baba for the industry ajeh.”

Area__boyy:

“Mehn, y’all’s been rich for so long. Omo.”

Streetnaija80_blogger:

“You people they comment say na lie ho and ask pellar the boy he meet inside olamide studio he go tell you say na small boy and the boy is not up to 20 baddoo always give people try because no one knows tomorrow.”

Sirlumss:

“Young John, you don lie, 16yrs you still dey GOF international college Osogbo, so how u dey meet Olamide for studio back to back ?”

Fortunate_opeyemi:

“16 years old keh. Abeg this guy deserve award of the year. Which kind lie be that .”

sha_mu81:

“16years old man stop the cap .”

Badboicantzzz:

“16 keh , how , I no understand. What year ?”

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin trend online

In a viral post from days ago, Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of his widely speculated girlfriend, and Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The clip didn't give off an impression far from their other videos, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

Source: Legit.ng