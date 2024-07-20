Nigerian socialite Sam Larry is back in the news for an interesting reason after a lady called him out

A TikTok user, Official Babicue, took to her page to share a video of her shedding tears after she received a DM from Sam Larry

Sam Larry’s message to her, as well as the lady’s reaction to it drew a series of comments from netizens

Nigerian socialite and Naira Marley’s associate, Sam Larry, is once again making headlines after a scared lady called him out on social media.

A TikTok user identified as Official_Babicue broke down in tears on her page as she told Nigerians that Sam Larry sent her a message in her DM.

Fans react as lady cries after getting DM from Sam Larry. Photos: @samlarryy, @official_babicue / TikTok

Recall that following the death of 27-year-old Nigerian singer Mohbad, many netizens pointed fingers at Sam Larry for being part of the reasons for his demise, especially after a video emerged online of the Naira Marley associate attacking the late music star on set.

Almost a year later, Sam Larry has continued to be heavily dragged on social media with some Nigerians expressing their fear for him.

The lady who shed tears on TikTok shared how the socialite had sent her a simple ‘thumbs up’ message in her Instagram DM, and she also posted a screenshot of it. As she cried, she started to ask what she had done and admitted that she had been unable to sleep due to fear.

See her video below:

Netizens react to lady’s video

Official Babicue’s video soon spread on social media and it raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians. Read some of them below:

Cruzy:

“Sam Larry don fall in love .”

Prettygold j.n:

“ abeg I reject every sam larry for u oo.”

Nawty_mag:

“Sam Larry give you thumbs up, e reach to fear.”

midecupoftee:

“Good name is better than Gold or Silver oo don’t be like Sam Larry.”

Floren_jojo:

“Who you offend wey send Ayakila to you? ”

midecupoftee:

“Sam Larry noting must do this lady oo make we sisterhood no change am for you.”

Prettee_dimples:

“Thumbs up means “Get ready you’re next” guys let’s pray for her.”

Luxury_strandsbydee:

“The fear of point and kill is the beginning of wisdom … be like he dey find next target .”

Emeka_:

“Begin praying and fasting now now.”

tksparkle:

“Omg! I didn't want to laugh, but I can't help it. Of all the people in this world, it's Sam Larry that entered your own DM to give you thumbs up .. Eweee! If Na me I go first faint. Whatttt!!.”

Sam Larry receives fresh threats

The Lagos socialite was challenged by a Nigerian man from the lively town of Sagamu in Ogun state.

The fearless young man dared Sam Larry to pick a date when they could comfortably fight and promised to rain down punches on him until he was black and blue.

The Sagamu indigene claimed that the Naira Marley's associate was responsible for the abuse and bullying that the late singer Mohbad suffered.

