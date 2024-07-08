Uprising Nigerian music star Young Jonn buzzed the internet with a recent photo he posted online

The singer, who recently performed in Houston, spent some time clubbing and partying with the Adeleke's

On IG, the producer shared some pictures from the event, but one of them caught the attention of many, including Davido, which he reacted to

Multitalented Nigerian artist John Saviours Udomboso, professionally known as Young Jonn, spurred a reaction online after sharing pictures with Davido's cousin Nike Adeleke, aka Nikos Living, on his IG page.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the duo have several sparked dating rumours online. From the singer, she occasionally appeared on Nike's vlogs to pictures and videos of them spending time together flying across the net.

Each time, they hide under the guise that "they ran into each other". However, this time was different. Young Jonn took to his official Instagram page, sharing images from his performance and others.

Nike Adeleke tightly hugs Young Jonn

Eagle-eyed social media users spotted the 9th picture on the slide, which was that of Young Jonn and Nike Adeleke. The image showed Nike hugging the singer with her face away from the camera.

See Young Jonn's post below:

To the surprise of many, Davido, who still has the weight of his daughter Imade's custody on his shoulders, was the first to react to the post.

The singer wrote "Ya Ya Ya". This is a line from Young Jonn's hit track "Big Big Things." Many translated this to the 30BG boss consenting to their relationship.

People react to Nike and Young Jonn's picture

Nikos living as she is fondly called, and the former YBNL signee drew attention to themselves with the post, and many have shared their views. Read some below:

@davido:

"Ya ya ya."

@hanskidtoyoureyes:

"Young john Living."

@divinity_vibess:

"Nikos and Young John."

@adefemikvng:

"You and Nike, hmm sha take am easy with her. We no dey use her play."

@pitapiro:

"Nikos have finally decided to be living with the wicked producer."

@wura0las:

"Girll we know it’s you."

@mediakid_:

"Ah! Jiggy Idan gangan."

@iam_____golden:

"That’s our Nikos there."

Young Jonn and Davido's cousin spark rumors

Young Jonn and Davido's Pretty Cousin appeared to have shared some quality time with his senior colleague Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

The former YBNL signee and Adenike filled many with speculation after they were spotted having fun together.

In the video that has since gone viral, the pretty lady was overboard in the moment as she danced with the Big Big Things, spurring interesting observations online.

