Nigerian singer Portable had netizens talking after a video from his bar leaked on social media

The Zazu crooner was captured on video enjoying a raunchy dance with a lady at his establishment

The video raised a series of comments from netizens, with some of them condemning the display

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has drawn the attention of netizens for the umpteenth time over his relationship with women.

Just recently, the Brotherhood crooner raised eyebrows on social media after a video from his Odogwu Bar leaked online.

Portable raises talks over video of him with lady at his bar. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, Portable was seen with a lady who dedicated all her energy to the raunchy dance moves she was displaying in front of him.

The music star, who already has many wives, was seen getting carried away as the lady suggestively shook her body in his face. Portable took things a step further by grabbing the dancer’s bosom and backside.

See the video below:

Peeps react to Portable’s video

It did not take long for Portable and the lady at his bar to spark discussions among netizens. Many condemned the lady’s dance moves, while others said the singer was about to have another babymama.

Read some of their comments below:

ybd_homes:

“Next baby mama loading.”

oluwaday:

“Someone’s nine months and naming ceremony dancing like that.”

Kaktusjackss:

“All I see is a man enjoying his life the way Fela did…a man who owes no one any explanation.”

officalmimigold:

“Some of my genders no get shame.”

Donmoe12:

“Please tell me one bar in Lagos where this can not happen.”

Ebuka_chu:

“Na person born am God have mercy.”

Recxzy:

“Wetin you sef find go portable bar? You see say person wey no normal finish, you sef go him bar.. You sef no normal.”

ezesexy05:

“We go soon demolish this bar.”

meet.single.nigerians:

“Chai. This women gender nawa.”

Portable inspects road after getting N2m

A new video of Portable Zazu inspecting the Agbara-Lusada road in Ogun state alongside his supporters has emerged online.

The Zazu crooner also sent a message to Governor Dapo Abiodun after he was recently compensated with N2 million.

Portable's presence at Agbara-Lusada road spurred reactions from people as they applauded the singer.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng