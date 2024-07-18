Video of Portable Enjoying Raunchy Dance With Lady at His Bar Leaks: “Next Baby Mama Loading”
- Nigerian singer Portable had netizens talking after a video from his bar leaked on social media
- The Zazu crooner was captured on video enjoying a raunchy dance with a lady at his establishment
- The video raised a series of comments from netizens, with some of them condemning the display
Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has drawn the attention of netizens for the umpteenth time over his relationship with women.
Just recently, the Brotherhood crooner raised eyebrows on social media after a video from his Odogwu Bar leaked online.
In the viral clip, Portable was seen with a lady who dedicated all her energy to the raunchy dance moves she was displaying in front of him.
The music star, who already has many wives, was seen getting carried away as the lady suggestively shook her body in his face. Portable took things a step further by grabbing the dancer’s bosom and backside.
See the video below:
Peeps react to Portable’s video
It did not take long for Portable and the lady at his bar to spark discussions among netizens. Many condemned the lady’s dance moves, while others said the singer was about to have another babymama.
Read some of their comments below:
ybd_homes:
“Next baby mama loading.”
oluwaday:
“Someone’s nine months and naming ceremony dancing like that.”
Kaktusjackss:
“All I see is a man enjoying his life the way Fela did…a man who owes no one any explanation.”
officalmimigold:
“Some of my genders no get shame.”
Donmoe12:
“Please tell me one bar in Lagos where this can not happen.”
Ebuka_chu:
“Na person born am God have mercy.”
Recxzy:
“Wetin you sef find go portable bar? You see say person wey no normal finish, you sef go him bar.. You sef no normal.”
ezesexy05:
“We go soon demolish this bar.”
meet.single.nigerians:
“Chai. This women gender nawa.”
