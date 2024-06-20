Nigerian fast-rising singer and record producer Young Jonn spurred the curiosity of many over his closeness with David's cousin Adenike Adeleke

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrities got tongues wagging a few months back after they were spotted together

In the recent trending video, the Big Big Things crooner was seen in a swimming pool lounge with the Afrobeats star's cousin

Nigerian fast-rising singer and record producer John Saviours Udomboso, known professionally as Young Jonn, made it to the frontline of blogs following his recent post.

Young Jonn showed off himself casually hanging out in a swimming pool lounge in the company of Afrobeats star Davido's cousin Adenike Adeleke.

Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin Adenike trended Credit: @youngjonn, @nikos_babi

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the two celebrities left netizens wondering if they were in a romantic relationship a few months back.

This was after the Chocolate City signee shared a video of them dancing in the comfort of a luxury apartment.

The recent viral clip didn't give off an impression far from their last footage, as they were both vibing to one of his singles, "Showcase."

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, the Nigerian singer got himself into the drama between Davido and Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid made headlines after he fired shots at Davido with his leaked bedroom video, which led to an exchange of words between the two music stars.

Following that, Young Jonn was asked to share his perspective on the drama during an interview with Naija102fm.

Young Jonn and Davido's cousin spur reactions online

The few who came across the video wondered what might be going on between them.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@stfukhaleed:

"Older women that look like this can have it anytime ngl."

@Ugez2:

"Young John chop life, nah your turn."

@OneJoblessBoy:

"Young Jonn and Davido’s cousin still cooking. What’s her name?"

@Richbloodyrn:

"Adenike Adeleke."

@Excel8965:

Wow what’s her name?

Young Jonn talks about becoming a musican

The producer took a hiatus from the music-making scene which made staunch fans start asking questions on social media.

One such fan had tweeted a question out of concern that read: “Where is Young John?”

Although mostly known for helping music superstars transcend their ideas into chart-topping records, Young John made his way to become a performing artiste himself.

Source: Legit.ng