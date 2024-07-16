“Thanks Baddo”: Jubilation in Wizkid’s Camp As Olamide Celebrates His ‘Omo to Shan’ Co-star at 34
- Olamide has also joined his colleagues and Nigerians to celebrate his colleague Wizkid as he clocks 34
- The YBNL label boss, who broke out into the limelight almost the same time as Wizkid in 2011, birthday a message to his colleague
- As expected, Olamide's unexpected birthday wishes to Wizkid have spurred jubilation from FCs and Baddo's fans
Nigerian Indigenous rapper and YBNL label owner Olamide Adedeji, known as Olamide or Baddo, has extended his warm birthday wishes to his colleague Ayo Balogun Wizkid as he marked his 34th birthday on Tuesday, July 16.
Olamide, known for keeping a low profile, unlike most of his colleagues, prayed for the celebrant.
Retweeting a post Wizkid shared via his X handle, Baddo simply wrote:
"Birthday wishes."
See Olamide's post below:
Olamide and Wizkid's history
Olamide and Wizkid entered the limelight almost simultaneously in the music industry. The duo released Omo To Shan in 2011, one of their breakout records.
When Omo To Shan was released, Olamide was signed on to ID Cabasa’s Coded Tunes, while Wizkid was signed to Banky W's E.M.E. label.
Today, Olamide is the brain behind one of the biggest labels in Nigeria, YBNL, while Wizkid runs the Star Boy Entertainment label.
Fans react as Olamide celebrate Wizkid
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:
thoy007:
"Olamide & Big Wiz !."
effizzzyy
"real recognize real."
bruzieee:
"Big Baddo wishing Big wiz, otilo bayen."
olamideoficiall:
"Wizkid suppose frame this post."
@Kingabasalito:
"Baba we need collaboration like Cana and Totori. Do this for us please I no tag Wiz because I know that one is never serious."
zxenergyy:
"Thanks Baddo."
henryojo56:
"It's been a long way coming From the days of omo to shan."
KingdavidForex:
"Thanks boss. More grace."
Old clip of Davido celebrating Wizkid resurfaces
Legit.ng also reported that an old video of Davido celebrating his colleague Wizkid re-emerged online.
The old video saw Davido wishing him a happy birthday in 2020 while singing and hyping him.
Davido called the Grammy Award winner a legend and expressed how much he loves him.
