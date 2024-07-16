Olamide has also joined his colleagues and Nigerians to celebrate his colleague Wizkid as he clocks 34

The YBNL label boss, who broke out into the limelight almost the same time as Wizkid in 2011, birthday a message to his colleague

As expected, Olamide's unexpected birthday wishes to Wizkid have spurred jubilation from FCs and Baddo's fans

Nigerian Indigenous rapper and YBNL label owner Olamide Adedeji, known as Olamide or Baddo, has extended his warm birthday wishes to his colleague Ayo Balogun Wizkid as he marked his 34th birthday on Tuesday, July 16.

Olamide, known for keeping a low profile, unlike most of his colleagues, prayed for the celebrant.

Olamide celebrates Wizkid at 34. Credit: @olamide @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Retweeting a post Wizkid shared via his X handle, Baddo simply wrote:

"Birthday wishes."

See Olamide's post below:

Olamide and Wizkid's history

Olamide and Wizkid entered the limelight almost simultaneously in the music industry. The duo released Omo To Shan in 2011, one of their breakout records.

When Omo To Shan was released, Olamide was signed on to ID Cabasa’s Coded Tunes, while Wizkid was signed to Banky W's E.M.E. label.

Today, Olamide is the brain behind one of the biggest labels in Nigeria, YBNL, while Wizkid runs the Star Boy Entertainment label.

Fans react as Olamide celebrate Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

thoy007:

"Olamide & Big Wiz !."

effizzzyy

"real recognize real."

bruzieee:

"Big Baddo wishing Big wiz, otilo bayen."

olamideoficiall:

"Wizkid suppose frame this post."

@Kingabasalito:

"Baba we need collaboration like Cana and Totori. Do this for us please I no tag Wiz because I know that one is never serious."

zxenergyy:

"Thanks Baddo."

henryojo56:

"It's been a long way coming From the days of omo to shan."

KingdavidForex:

"Thanks boss. More grace."

