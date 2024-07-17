A former BBNaija housemate, Cee-C, has shared how she was attacked by a man in traffic in Lagos

She said her car was overtaken by the man who brought out a gun and demanded that she open her car

After much back and forth, she later got to know he was an EFCC operative, noting that it happened at night and it traumatised her

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, aka Cee-C, narrated how a man attacked her in traffic in Lagos, and it scared her.

The man overtook her car and requested she open her door. She kept begging him, but he was insulting her.

He also claimed that she lacked home training and suspected that her mother was dead. She said that statement made her feel bad even though her mother had passed away.

She later got to know he was an operative with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Nevertheless, she was shocked that some individuals now move around with guns at night in Lagos.

Cee-C shares sad experience with Lagos driver

When she thought that would be her only bad experience that night, her car was hit by another driver, and it left a huge dent in it.

She was frustrated and stated that whatever was done to her car, the accused driver would experience worse cases. These incidents made her leave Lagos, but she said she would return later.

Watch Cee-C's video below:

Reactions trail Cee-C's video

Several netizens have reacted to the former reality star's video. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@usekreatesell':

"Not only Lagos, the entire Nigeria is not safe."

@sim_plyma:

"Why is she sounding razz, anyway sha na my sister. We get coconut head though not my fave."

@domingo_loso:

"Na why I no dey comot for night, except say na I dey within my neighbourhood."

@omalishan_:

"Omo, na to avoid fight. If fight come, run. People are moving mad."

@oluwasegzzautos:

"Oppressors everywhere. We need original laws in this country."

@feminine_secretts:

"This period we don’t even know a real officer or EFCC officer. Kidnappers now dress in their uniform."

