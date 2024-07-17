A former BBNaija housemate, Bella Okagbue, has opened up on the question a doctor asked her when she was ill and how she responded

She stated that her doctor wanted to know if she smokes, and her answer was negative, which made her proud

The former reality star added that doctors should push their questions further to know patients who take prohibited substances

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Bella Okagbue, felt pride after telling her doctor that she does not smoke.

BBNaija Bella looks fabulous in her beautiful outfits.

Source: Instagram

She stated that in this Gen Z era, when many young people are adopting habits that may damage their health, it was a big flex not to be one of them.

In a post on her X page, the former reality star said doctors should also inquire if their patients take strong substances because this generation was guilty of this act.

She opened up that she was ill and had to visit the doctor, but she was getting better. Some of her fans agreed and noted that not smoking was a big deal.

However, some people suspected that she could be smoking shisha since she doesn't smoke cigarettes, but she debunked their claim.

See Bella's post below:

Reactions to Bella's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments to Bella's tweet below:

@SOSOD90:

"I smoke but @grace443598 gets high on my behalf."

@Osibodidi:

"A big flex for you big Bella! Your organs will thank you for years to come!"

@Buchim_Obiyemi:

"Thank God for your healing is perfected; btw the streets seem to miss you because I don't understand some of the negative comments."

@UcheofNazareth:

"Smokers are having panic attacks on this tweet."

@cute_rebelle:

"It’s not a big flex tho. You care about your health. If you decide to start smoking, that’s still on you."

@Smiley_OTIA:

"Some of you in the quotes are doing too much. She said what she said get a grip of yourselves jezz."

@starleeon_:

"Our Gen Z generation get as e be."

