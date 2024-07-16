A lady on TikTok has expressed her sadness after cryptocurrency lord, Blord was arrested by the police

In the video, she said that she has money in the businessman' app and prays that he should be released

Sh noted that nothing must happen to her money, she shared the amount in the app and left fans in stitches

A lady has made a video in reaction to businessman, Linus Williams Blord's, arrest by the police. The businessman was said to have been arrested and detained by the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja.

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had rejoiced over Blord's arrest. He said that he was behind his travail.

In the video made by the lady on TikTok, she cried out over the amount she has in the Bitcoin trader's app. She said that nothing must happen to her money.

Lady shares amount in Blord's app

Speaking further about her cash in the app, she noted that she has over, N1000 and that she has been using the app for more than one year.

According to her, she uses the app to buy data and do other transactions. She slammed those who are rejoicing over the arrest of the man, who wedded this year.

See the video here :

Lady's video about her money sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

Blord shares his story

Legit.ng reported that Blord had gone down memory lane to recall how he rose from zero naira in his account to becoming a billionaire.

Blord said he was only worth about $3,000 (N4 million) in 2019, but his net worth increased to $70,000 (N96 million) in 2021.

Blord, who is a cryptocurrency boss, said he was worth nothing in 2017, but he will be worth N27 billion in 2024.

