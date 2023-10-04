BBNaija All Stars finalist, Cynthia ‘CeeC’ Nwadiora, has now received the brand-new car she won on the show

A video made the rounds online showing the reality show star screaming in excitement as she took a ride in the car

The heartwarming video got many BBNaija fans talking after it went viral on social media

BBNaija All Stars finalist, CeeC, has finally gotten the brand new car she won on the reality show to the joy of fans.

The obviously excited CeeC was spotted taking a ride in her brand-new car as she continued to scream for joy.

BBNaija All Stars: Fans gush over video of CeeC riding her brand new car. Photos: @ceec_official

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, her BBNaija colleagues, Uriel and Lucy were seen showing her support by joining her for the car ride.

CeeC rode the white SUV around the premises and she continued to press her horn to announce to onlookers that she was happy.

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions as CeeC rides car she won during BBNaija task

CeeC’s car riding video impressed many fans on social media after it went viral. However, a few haters also had things to say.

Read some of the comments below:

obmasgold9_21:

“At least we won a valuable brand new car worth millions of naira.”

lindabrella__:

“CeeC car fine pass ilebaye own ooo. And I like that it’s not branded self.”

shy_girl_gifty':

“E choke!!! Thank God no yeye stickers on my baby’s own cause that sticker is screaming “you know it’s me”. I love this.”

afini_enya:

“This car fine pass the winner own... We no go gree.”

abisola_glamour:

“I love Uriel so much always happy for other pple’s success.”

hope_udo:

“Omo this one fine pass the other one ooo.”

chy_fashionhub_:

“I love as Cecee is vibing with other housemates now unlike her season.”

bbey7496:

“This car fyn pass winner own.”

Ilebaye's mother kneels down to thank Nigerians

In other news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye's mother showed her heartfelt gratitude to Nigerians.

In a video making the rounds online, Ilebaye’s mother was seen on her knees as she appreciated all the fans who made it possible for her daughter to win the grand prize. According to her, after God is Baye Tribe.

She recounted all the sleepless nights they had, especially on Thursdays and Saturdays, as they continued to vote for Ilebaye to remain on the show.

Source: Legit.ng