Socialite Mompha was displeased with the allegations of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against him

He currently has a case of money laundering with the anti-graft agency and he complained about the corruption in the organisation

He got a response from EFCC and was accused of trying to dodge the case but he didn't back down and slammed the institution further

Nigerian socialite, Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, has reacted bitterly to the claims of money laundering labeled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency stated that N35 billion was found in his two accounts by their investigator, Idi Musa, the sixth prosecution witness of the case.

Mompha and the EFCC trade words over money laundering accusation. Image credit: @mompha, EFCC

Source: Instagram

In his response, Mompha, the chief executive officer of Mompha Bureau De Change, stated that the organisation was the most corrupt and useless in Nigeria. This accusation got to the body which sent a long rebuttal while praising its works.

The EFCC described Mompha's statement as malicious and substantiated. It reiterated that the socialite was accused in a criminal trial for conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity.

Mompha was not done with firing back at the EFCC as he described the commission as useless and further slammed the chairman of the body, Olanipekun Olukoyede.

He also stated that for the commission to respond to his social media posts, it shows they were jobless and wasting taxpayers' money. Besides, he asked the commission to produce the person he laundered money for and the evidence.

See Mompha and EFCC statements in the slides below:

Reactions trail Mompha and EFCC statements

Some Nigerians have reacted to the exchange between Mompha and the EFCC. Legit.ng has compiled their comments below:

@tbounce_:

"I love Mompha’s guts but make sure you’re outside Nigeria."

@loveisweird00:

"There’re a lot of corrupt politicians in this sane country. Yet they are after the poor masses! What a country."

@ace_tlg:

"I love Mompha’s guts! You can’t keep destroying my name without solid evidence. Why haven’t they arrested Yahaya Bello and other corrupt politicians?"

@iam_tattooboy:

"This EFCC official has done us more harm than good."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"Make dem banned EFCC for this yeye country button."

@g_brizzy:

"The part of “they will reply to me again” got me laughing."

@k_22_her:an

"I love how he tagged them with his full chest. A corrupt commission and body already fight against corruption. Nigeria is a joke!"

Mompha buys house for son

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mompha was certainly not here for the people telling him how to raise his son and he's wasting no time in letting them know.

Recall that Mompha had acquired a house for his little son in Dubai to honour his 6th birthday.

The news caused quite a stir on social media as many people felt it was unnecessary to spend such an amount on a child. People felt he should have invested the money in his education.

Source: Legit.ng