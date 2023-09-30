The six Big Brother Naija All Stars finalists, Cee C, Pere, Mercy, Cross, Adekunle and Ilebaye went head to head for the Innoson task

After a rigorous challenge, Cee C emerged winner, to the shock of Cross and the joy of others

Cross lamented in tears about how Cee C took his spot and her failure to reciprocate his goodness

Cross refused to rejoice with others after Cee C emerged as the winner of the Innoson task, making her the owner of a new luxury car.

Pere and Cee C were the last two standing, and they proceeded to their last task, which involved delicately pulling a rope without letting the ball on the platform fall.

Pere lost, making Cee C the task winner, and other housemates except Cross rejoiced with her.

Cross refused to smile or laugh as Cee C retrieved the key and got a first look at the car decorated with white and blue balloons.

In another clip, Cross lamented about Cee C bullying him out of his space only to emerge as the winner.

He added that he had been a good person to her and he wouldn't have done what she did to him.

In tears, Cross said he didn't want to have anything to do with Cee C outside the house.

Netizens react to Cross and Cee C's video

Cross' outburst got netizens calling him out for being a sore loser and pretending to be a good friend to Cee C.

Read some of the comments sighted below:

__shantellexoxo:

"Congratulations to the latest 120m owner it will shock them just like innoson motors owner."

lucy.sksyrah:

"No one ever wins this car n wins d show."

julezgal:

"I said this thing yesterday oooo … Ceec is just a child of grace ooo all her winnings are just coming at the right time and big … I can remember she complaining to Mercy last week saying seems she escorted others to the house for not always wining tasks."

_thetosanchoms:

"Keep crying,, she go use car splash you poto poto."

gabrielleee_x:

"Please what Ceec did is totally wrong! He was in that spot, the first time and everyone went back to their original spot, or to a spot that was empty so why did she now go to his own spot and then refuse to move after he told her to move."

funmilayomi20:

"From the beginning you all can see cross friendship towards Cee c is fake and that lady kept showing him a genuine love... Bitter cross."

kemwholesale:

"Untop spot wey dem no stamp your name cross be happy for others . You have obi akpo too much "

lilacsdiasiesrosies:

"God Cross, what is all this ???? You are trying to make Cee C look bad ???? this season has exposed your real character. On Sunday, you will be the first person to be evicted and you will watch Cee C win the grand prize and you will buuurrrrrrrnnnnnn!!!! "

Cross spends millions to become 1st BBNaija finalist

Legit.ng previously reported that Cross secured a place for himself at the finals of the BBNaija All Stars show by buying immunity with the help of some of his colleagues.

Alex reportedly gave Cross her coins, seeing as she was up for eviction and eventually went home.

Neo, who also went home on Sunday, September 17, sold his coins to Cross for N3m, and Omashola gave up his for N1m.

